Wolves vs Burnley betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

A 5-0 thumping of fellow basement boys Sheffield United hoisted Burnley off the foot of the Premier League table on Saturday. It was the Clarets first league win of the season at Turf Moor yet those three points move them to within three of safety, though the caveat is they have averaged 0.5pts per game.

The victory did provide Vincent Kompany a bit of respite. The game at the weekend was not exactly a last-chance saloon for the Burnley boss but it looks as though his side's victory did cost his opposite number his job. Paul Heckingbottom’s Blades expected departure will no doubt remind Kompany of his fragile position which makes building momentum key during this trip to the Molineux.

What are the best bets?

Wolves may have lost three of their last four games but they have not been as bad as their haul of three points from a possible 12 suggests. Wanderers have not failed to score in a top flight game since their trip to Old Trafford on matchday one and they should not have any issues finding the net against a side shipping 2.28 goals per game. HWANG HEE-CHAN tops his sides charts for league goals this term netting seven times in 14 appearances, a goals per 90 average of 0.66. The frontman did not complete a full 90 minutes in the league until the end of October. The victory over Bournemouth included, Hwang has not missed a minute since and that trip to the south coast was six games ago. Now a regular starter alongside Matheus Cunha in attack, his price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals here.

Each of Wolves' home games have come against sides currently in the top eight. It makes the fact they are averaging two goals a game and unbeaten in four on their own patch impressive. Backing the hosts to win appeals, combining it with a Hwang hattrick seems plausible and combining those picks with a Mario Lemina card make for a tasty bet builder. Lemina returns from suspension having already notched up five yellows and a red this season.

Team news

In his press conference, Gary O'Neil stoked the fire regarding Jonny. The Wolves boss confirmed the player is unavailable due to an in-house incident. Lemina and Joao Gomes were both unavailable for the defeat at the Emirates due to suspension but should return to the XI on Tuesday evening. Jose Sa also had to be substituted in the 23rd minute, yet O’Neil is confident he is fit to start on Tuesday. Kompany’s only change from the resounding win at the weekend will be an enforced one as Jordan Beyer misses out due to suspension. The centre-back picked up his fifth card of the campaign and will likely be replaced by Hjalmar Ekdal in defence. Zeki Amdouni and Jay Rodriguez should continue upfront - the pair had a hand in three goals last game.

Predicted line-ups Wolves: Sa; Dawson, Kilman, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Bellegarde, H. Bueno; Cunha, Hwang. Burnley: Trafford; Vitinho, O'Shea, Ekdal, Taylor; Bruun Larsen, Berge, Brownhill, Koleosho; Amdouni, Rodriguez.

Match facts Having won their first three Premier League meetings with Burnley between 2009 and 2018, Wolves are now winless in their last seven against them in the competition (D3 L4).

Burnley have lost just one of their last 12 league meetings with Wolves (W6 D5), keeping a clean sheet in each of their last three.

Wolves are winless in their last five Premier League games against promoted sides (D3 L2), having been unbeaten in seven such games before this (W3 D4).

Wolves have won seven of their 19 Premier League games played on Tuesdays (D3 L9), their highest win rate on a specific day in the competition (36.8%).

Burnley are unbeaten in their last 17 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) league games (W9 D8), since a 2-0 home loss to Leicester City in March 2022.

Wolves have scored at least once in each of their last 13 Premier League home games, their longest such run since a run of 14 between April 2019 and January 2020. However, they’ve also failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last seven in the league at Molineux.

Burnley have lost each of their last three Premier League away games – they last had a longer losing run on the road in the division between November 2016 and February 2017 (7).

Wolves have both scored and conceded in each of their last 11 league games. They last had a longer such run between August and October 1985 in the third tier (12 games).

In their 5-0 win against Sheffield United last time out, Burnley had five different goalscorers in a league game for the first time since January 2016 against MK Dons, and for the first time ever in the Premier League (excluding own goals).

Hwang Hee-chan has scored five goals in his six Premier League home games for Wolves this season, with their 2-1 win against Spurs last time out the only time he’s failed to score at Molineux in the league this term. The last player to net more home league goals for the club in a single campaign was Raúl Jiménez in 2019-20 (8).