Wolves vs Burnley betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Hwang Hee-Chan to score anytime at 13/5 (bet365)
A 5-0 thumping of fellow basement boys Sheffield United hoisted Burnley off the foot of the Premier League table on Saturday.
It was the Clarets first league win of the season at Turf Moor yet those three points move them to within three of safety, though the caveat is they have averaged 0.5pts per game.
The victory did provide Vincent Kompany a bit of respite.
The game at the weekend was not exactly a last-chance saloon for the Burnley boss but it looks as though his side's victory did cost his opposite number his job.
Paul Heckingbottom’s Blades expected departure will no doubt remind Kompany of his fragile position which makes building momentum key during this trip to the Molineux.
Wolves may have lost three of their last four games but they have not been as bad as their haul of three points from a possible 12 suggests.
Wanderers have not failed to score in a top flight game since their trip to Old Trafford on matchday one and they should not have any issues finding the net against a side shipping 2.28 goals per game.
HWANG HEE-CHAN tops his sides charts for league goals this term netting seven times in 14 appearances, a goals per 90 average of 0.66.
The frontman did not complete a full 90 minutes in the league until the end of October. The victory over Bournemouth included, Hwang has not missed a minute since and that trip to the south coast was six games ago.
Now a regular starter alongside Matheus Cunha in attack, his price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals here.
Each of Wolves' home games have come against sides currently in the top eight. It makes the fact they are averaging two goals a game and unbeaten in four on their own patch impressive.
Backing the hosts to win appeals, combining it with a Hwang hattrick seems plausible and combining those picks with a Mario Lemina card make for a tasty bet builder.
Lemina returns from suspension having already notched up five yellows and a red this season.
In his press conference, Gary O'Neil stoked the fire regarding Jonny. The Wolves boss confirmed the player is unavailable due to an in-house incident.
Lemina and Joao Gomes were both unavailable for the defeat at the Emirates due to suspension but should return to the XI on Tuesday evening.
Jose Sa also had to be substituted in the 23rd minute, yet O’Neil is confident he is fit to start on Tuesday.
Kompany’s only change from the resounding win at the weekend will be an enforced one as Jordan Beyer misses out due to suspension. The centre-back picked up his fifth card of the campaign and will likely be replaced by Hjalmar Ekdal in defence.
Zeki Amdouni and Jay Rodriguez should continue upfront - the pair had a hand in three goals last game.
Wolves: Sa; Dawson, Kilman, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Bellegarde, H. Bueno; Cunha, Hwang.
Burnley: Trafford; Vitinho, O'Shea, Ekdal, Taylor; Bruun Larsen, Berge, Brownhill, Koleosho; Amdouni, Rodriguez.
Odds correct at 1645 GMT (04/12/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.