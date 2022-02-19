Wolves 3+ offsides: Offsides is often down to the style of play and the type of match up but Wolves have been consistent in the high numbers this season. Their 2.0 average is the 3rd highest in the Premier League - with 2.3 in games at home.

Youri Tielemans 2+ tackles: This game should be one filled with tackles given the season averages. Wolves' 18.0 tackles per home game is the 3rd highest in the league - Leicester's 19.3 per away in the 4th highest in that chart. Step forward Youri Tielemans, who is averaging 2.1 tackles per Premier League contest - with 1.9 in away games.

Conor Coady 1+ tackles: On the Wolves side of things, Conor Coady looks good value for a single tackle. He's averaging 0.9 per league game - with 1.0 when it comes to Premier League contests at Molineux.

Romain Saiss 1+ total shots: Neither side is particularly prolific when it comes to the overall shots this season but we can hold confidence in their defence getting at least one good opportunity to strike. Leicester are dreadful at defending set-pieces - the worst in the league - and Romain Saiss can take advantage. He's had at least a shot in six of his ten home Premier League outings this season.