Liam Kelly previews Chelsea's trip to face Wolves at Molineux, forecasting further attacking threat from the Blues in spite of the possible absentees.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Chelsea 14+ total shots at 8/13 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The current climate in the Premier League is hardly setting ideal conditions for value to be unearthed, with uncertainty over line-ups and general availability causing chaos. Chelsea have succumbed to such unpredictability, missing a large portion of their attacking unit in Thursday's disappointing 1-1 draw with Everton. They will continue to be without the same players for a tough trip to Wolves here.

What we have learned, however, is that Thomas Tuchel's side can continue to create plenty of chances in their absence. Chelsea can only blame themselves for the two points dropped in midweek, missing a raft of scoring opportunities before finally taking a lead that they would subsequently give up (xG: CHE 3.54 - 0.64 EVE). That brings us to the one and only selection for this match-up - CHELSEA 14+ TOTAL SHOTS. CLICK HERE to back Chelsea 14+ total shots with Sky Bet Despite being short-handed, the Blues racked up 23 shots against Everton, and have surpassed a total of 14 in eight of their last nine Premier League matches. Wolves, although slightly more advanced under Bruno Lage, are likely to sit and soak up pressure in this fixture, which is always a good starting point for a shots bet.

Chelsea's attacking intent doesn't seem to drop off much on their travels, either, scoring 17 times in eight matches and averaging 1.76 expected goals for (xGF) per game away from home this season. They do appear to be a little more vulnerable on the road defensively, conceding 10.3 xG in those same games. Tuchel's side have been rather fortunate to concede only five goals from those chances, but a Wolves goal would likely boost our chances of the selection landing. In a weekend of uncertainty, taking Chelsea to attempt 14 or more shots appears the best route to value.

Wolves v Chelsea best bets and score prediction 2pts Chelsea 14+ total shots at 8/13 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Wolves 0-1 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1630 GMT (17/12/21)

