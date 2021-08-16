Wolves welcome Burnley to Molineux on Wednesday night and Tom Carnduff is backing the home side in one stats market.

The snow provided Burnley with a weekend off as their game with Tottenham was postponed due to the bad weather. Wolves played out a 0-0 draw with Norwich which sets this up to be an intriguing contest that could go either way. One thing that does go in Wolves' favour is the showings in front of their own supporters. They have won their last three home contests but could have had more as they posted higher xG figures in earlier games against both Manchester United and Tottenham. For Burnley, they've returned lower xG numbers in all six of their away contests but they have picked up points against Chelsea, Leicester and Southampton. The performances haven't necessarily matched the results which is why it's an issue going into the outright market here.

Our preview for Sunday's game between Burnley and Tottenham highlighted the impact Dwight McNeil was likely to have on the game and this should be no different. He is a key player for the visitors. That's clear in their preference to attack down the left side. The figures work out at 40% left | 26% middle | 34% right and McNeil averages 6.06 dribble attempts per 90 minutes. That's well clear of any other Burnley player but the fact that Charlie Taylor - the preferred left-back - it fourth for successful dribbles shows against how important that side of the pitch is for Sean Dyche's side. At a best price of 8/5, we're taking Wolves right-back NELSON SEMEDO TO WIN 3+ TACKLES in this one for the reasons stated above. He's set for a busy evening as he looks to keep McNeil quiet. CLICK HERE to back Nelson Semedo to win 3+ tackles with Sky Bet The defender has done this on five occasions this season and the interesting element is that those games were against the 'busy' wingers of the Premier League - the likes of Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha and Leeds' Jack Harrison.

With a huge price of 25/1, there is also appeal in taking SEMEDO TO WIN 6+ TACKLES given the player he is likely to line-up against. While this is a big ask, it's something he has already done this season. CLICK HERE to back Nelson Semedo to win 6+ tackles with Sky Bet While we have been focusing on the right-back for the hosts, the back-three will also likely have to come across and support and targeting the player on the right side of the trio opens up further value. I was surprised to see a price as big as 10/3 available for MAX KILMAN TO WIN 3+ TACKLES across the 90 minutes. He is likely to provide support to Semedo in dealing with McNeil on that side. CLICK HERE to back Max Kilman to win 3+ tackles with Sky Bet Kilman's form for Wolves this season has led to reports in the media that he is in consideration for a call-up to the England squad and he's demonstrated he is more than capable of playing at a Premier League level. The centre-back has hit the three tackles marker on five different occasions this season and this looks like the type of game where he can get there again.

