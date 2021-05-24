Meetings at Windsor and Newton Abbot fall to the weather

Windsor racecourse’s Twitter feed posted: “RACING TODAY ABANDONED. Unfortunately we’ve had a further 9mm of rain overnight and further rain is forecast today.”

The final race of last Monday’s card was also abandoned following sustained rainfall throughout the evening and a fall in an earlier race.

A precautionary inspection was called for 7am on Monday following heavy rain in recent days.

It was a similar story at Newton Abbot in Devon, too, ahead of Wednesday’s fixture.

The course had to abandon on May 12, too, and while an 8am inspection was called, the decision was taken before then.

A further 14 millimetres of rain fell in the previous 12 hours with more forecast for Monday and Tuesday leaving clerk of the course Jason Loosemore with no option but to call it off.

The meeting in Ireland at Ballinrobe did survive an inspection, however.