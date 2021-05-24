Sporting Life
Dream Of Dreams dashes clear at Windsor

Meetings at Windsor and Newton Abbot fall to the weather

By Sporting Life
08:58 · MON May 24, 2021

Monday evening’s meeting at Windsor has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track.

A precautionary inspection was called for 7am on Monday following heavy rain in recent days.

The final race of last Monday’s card was also abandoned following sustained rainfall throughout the evening and a fall in an earlier race.

Windsor racecourse’s Twitter feed posted: “RACING TODAY ABANDONED. Unfortunately we’ve had a further 9mm of rain overnight and further rain is forecast today.”

It was a similar story at Newton Abbot in Devon, too, ahead of Wednesday’s fixture.

The course had to abandon on May 12, too, and while an 8am inspection was called, the decision was taken before then.

A further 14 millimetres of rain fell in the previous 12 hours with more forecast for Monday and Tuesday leaving clerk of the course Jason Loosemore with no option but to call it off.

The meeting in Ireland at Ballinrobe did survive an inspection, however.

Football Tips