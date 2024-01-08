Wigan 0-2 Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes penalty completes comfortable win

Goals from Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes saw Manchester United ease into the fourth round of the FA Cup and avoid any unwanted drama in a 2-0 win over League One Wigan.

As they should have, United dominated a side 53 places below them, and the only complaint would be that they did not convert more of their 33 attempts on goal. As it was, Dalot’s 22nd-minute curler and a second-half penalty from Fernandes set up a tie away to either League Two Newport or non-League Eastleigh. With Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc watching on as Sir Jim Ratcliffe awaits ratification of his 25 per cent stake in United, a straightforward win was just what Erik ten Hag needed after a December in which United lost six of nine games to keep the pressure on the Dutchman. Recognising the need for a result, the United boss went strong despite a list of absentees into double figures. Christian Eriksen and Antony were the latest to be ruled out, but with Rasmus Hojlund back from illness and Scott McTominay stepping in, United meant business. With 22,870 on hand, the DW Stadium was sold out for the first time since 2013 and the Latics’ last season in the Premier League, also the campaign in which they upset Manchester City at Wembley to lift the FA Cup. The home fans should have had a shock goal to celebrate inside three minutes. Sean Clare picked off a loose pass from Kobbie Mainoo and fed Martial Godo. The on-loan Fulham forward hit a quick low cross to Thelo Aasgaard but his shot was well saved by Andre Onana.

