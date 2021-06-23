Euro 2020: Who will England play in the last 16?

England's 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic saw them finish as winners of Group D, but who does that mean they will play in the Round of 16? We take a look at the possible permutations.

England finished top of Group D, unbeaten in their three matches and all without conceding a goal. Their two wins came against the two more difficult teams in the group, while their draw came against the incredibly well-drilled and enthusiastic Auld Enemy. When you put it like that, England’s start to Euro 2020 hardly seems the disaster that many people up and down the country are making it out to be. This is where it gets difficult though, as, while topping the group means England will now play at Wembley in the round of 16, the semi-final and the final – should they get that far – it also means their first knockout match will be against the runners-up of Group F, the “group of death”.

Who are England likely to face? Group F was always going to be competitive, compiled of world champions France, European champions Portugal, the ever-efficient Germans, and Hungary. What wasn’t expected however, was that Hungary would still be in contention to qualify going into their final group game against Germany. Hungary’s incredible 1-1 draw against France makes the final round of matches in this group very interesting, both from the perspective of the teams involved, and from the perspective of England. France currently sit top of Group F with four points, having beaten Germany and drawn with Hungary, but despite already being guaranteed a spot in the knockout stage, they are likely to need a win against Portugal to cement their place as group winners. That is because Germany, who currently occupy second place in the group on three points, are highly fancied to get a victory against Hungary, a result that would guarantee them a spot in the round of 16. Portugal would prefer a win or a draw against France, obviously, but as long as they avoid a defeat by more than one goal, they would go through as one of the best third-placed teams, provided Hungary do not win. There is a strong possibility that all three of France, Germany and Portugal will progress to the knockout stage, but a win for Hungary would actually see them through, so it really is all to play for.

What do England want? The best-case scenario for England, if you believe France are the team to beat in the competition, as the bookmakers do, would be for France to top the group. If Les Bleus finish top of Group F, they will go into the opposite side of the draw to England, meaning the two nations could not meet until the final. In terms of the runner-up, obviously, England would prefer to play Hungary than Germany or Portugal, and that could happen should France beat Portugal and Germany lose to the Hungarians. If Germany match Portugal’s result however, they will progress as runners-up and will set up yet another knockout stage meeting with England, while Portugal must better Germany’s result to face off against the nation they knocked out of this very tournament back in 2004.

Who would England play in the quarter-final? This is where it gets messy. Should England defeat the runners-up of Group F, whoever that may be, at Wembley on Tuesday, they will face off against either the winners of Group E (Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia), or one of the third-placed teams from groups A, B, C or D, but with Finland (B) and Ukraine (C) unlikely to progress due to goal difference, that could well be Switzerland or Czech Republic. What that means though is that cheering on the Spaniards in their final group game against Slovakia is advised against, with a victory for Slovakia, provided Poland beat Sweden, enough to see them through as group winners. For all the talk of England’s tough route to the final, Gareth Southgate’s men could end up playing Hungary in the round of 16, and Slovakia in the quarter-final. Fingers crossed.

