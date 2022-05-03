Antonio Rudiger's impending move to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen likely departure for Barcelona are two free transfers that will be leaving Chelsea's centre-back options decimated this summer - but they're not the only club who face losing some of their top players.

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, Real's Gareth Bale and Atletico Madrid's former Liverpool and Barca forward Luis Suarez are just some of the names whose deals expire at the end of June 2022.

We track every Premier League player set to become a free agent this summer, as well the other notable stars from across Europe.