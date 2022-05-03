Sporting Life
Who is out of contract in 2022? Best free agents this summer

By Sporting Life
12:57 · TUE May 03, 2022

From Paul Pogba to Kylian Mbappe this 2022 summer transfer window has some formidable stars soon to be out of contract and therefore available as free agents.

Antonio Rudiger's impending move to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen likely departure for Barcelona are two free transfers that will be leaving Chelsea's centre-back options decimated this summer - but they're not the only club who face losing some of their top players.

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, Real's Gareth Bale and Atletico Madrid's former Liverpool and Barca forward Luis Suarez are just some of the names whose deals expire at the end of June 2022.

We track every Premier League player set to become a free agent this summer, as well the other notable stars from across Europe.

When does the transfer window reopen?

The transfer window closed on Monday, January 31 and is expected to reopen on Friday, June 10 domestically and on July 1 internationally.

Arsenal

  • Alexandre Lacazette
  • Eddie Nketiah
  • Mohamed Elneny
Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah celebrates his Carabao Cup hat-trick
Will Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah (right) stay at the club?

Aston Villa

  • Ashley Young
  • Robin Olsen

Brentford

  • Jonas Lossl
  • Matias Jorgensen
  • Christian Eriksen
  • Julian Jeanvier
Brentford hope to keep Christian Eriksen beyond the end of the season
Brentford hope to keep Christian Eriksen beyond May

Brighton

  • Danny Welbeck
  • Pascal Gross

Burnley

  • James Tarkowski
  • Aaron Lennon
  • Phil Bardsley
  • Jack Cork
  • Erik Pieters
  • Dale Stephens
  • Jay Rodriguez
  • Ashley Barnes
  • Ben Mee
  • Matej Vydra
Chelsea

  • Antonio Rudiger
  • Andreas Christensen
  • Charley Musonda

Crystal Palace

  • Jordan Ayew
  • James McArthur
  • James Tomkins
  • Chekhou Kouyate
  • Martin Kelly
  • Nathaniel Clyne
  • Jeffrey Schlupp
Everton

  • Andy Lonergan
  • Asmir Begovic
  • Cenk Tosun
  • Fabian Delph
  • Gylfi Sigurdsson
  • Jonjoe Kenny

Leeds

  • Liam McCarron

Leicester

  • Eldin Jakupovic
  • Daniel Amartey

Liverpool

  • Divock Origi
  • James Milner
  • Adrian
  • Loris Karius

Manchester City

  • Fernandinho
  • Scott Carson

Manchester United

  • Paul Pogba
  • Jesse Lingard
Manchester United's Paul Pogba is out of contract in the summer
Paul Pogba is out of contract in the summer
  • Edinson Cavani
  • Juan Mata
  • Lee Grant

Newcastle

  • Sean Longstaff
  • Fabian Schar
  • Paul Dummett

Norwich

  • Lukas Rupp

Southampton

  • Willy Caballero
  • Shane Long
  • Fraser Forster
  • Alex McCarthy
  • Jack Stephens
  • Harry Lewis

Tottenham

  • No players out of contract this summer

Watford

  • Cucho Hernandez
  • Ben Foster
  • Nicolas N'Koulou
  • Tom Cleverley
  • Juraj Kucka

West Ham

  • Andriy Yarmolenko
  • David Martin
  • Lukasz Fabianski
  • Mark Noble (retiring)
  • Angelo Ogbonna
  • Ryan Fredericks

Wolves

  • Joao Moutinho
  • John Ruddy
  • Marcal
  • Romain Saiss

Big name players out of contract?

Kylian Mbappe is odds-on to join Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe looks set to join Real Madrid
  • Kylian Mbappe (PSG)
  • Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)
  • Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)
  • Paulo Dybala (Juventus)
  • Isco (Real Madrid)
  • Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)
  • Angel Di Maria (PSG)
  • Sergi Roberto (Barcelona)
  • Franck Kessie (AC Milan)
  • Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan)
  • Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund)
  • Dries Mertens (Napoli)
  • Diego Costa (free agent)
  • Andrea Belotti (Torino)
Thursday's South America World Cup qualifying tips: Paraguay v Uruguay, Chile v Argentina
Ben Brereton-Diaz has starred for Blackburn and Chile this term
  • Ben Brereton-Diaz (Blackburn)
  • Sam Johnstone (West Brom)
  • Connor Goldson (Rangers)

