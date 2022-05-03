From Paul Pogba to Kylian Mbappe this 2022 summer transfer window has some formidable stars soon to be out of contract and therefore available as free agents.
Antonio Rudiger's impending move to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen likely departure for Barcelona are two free transfers that will be leaving Chelsea's centre-back options decimated this summer - but they're not the only club who face losing some of their top players.
Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, Real's Gareth Bale and Atletico Madrid's former Liverpool and Barca forward Luis Suarez are just some of the names whose deals expire at the end of June 2022.
We track every Premier League player set to become a free agent this summer, as well the other notable stars from across Europe.
When does the transfer window reopen?
The transfer window closed on Monday, January 31 and is expected to reopen on Friday, June 10 domestically and on July 1 internationally.
Arsenal
- Alexandre Lacazette
- Eddie Nketiah
- Mohamed Elneny
Aston Villa
Brentford
- Jonas Lossl
- Matias Jorgensen
- Christian Eriksen
- Julian Jeanvier
Brighton
- Danny Welbeck
- Pascal Gross
Burnley
- James Tarkowski
- Aaron Lennon
- Phil Bardsley
- Jack Cork
- Erik Pieters
- Dale Stephens
- Jay Rodriguez
- Ashley Barnes
- Ben Mee
- Matej Vydra
Chelsea
- Antonio Rudiger
- Andreas Christensen
- Charley Musonda
Crystal Palace
- Jordan Ayew
- James McArthur
- James Tomkins
- Chekhou Kouyate
- Martin Kelly
- Nathaniel Clyne
- Jeffrey Schlupp
Everton
- Andy Lonergan
- Asmir Begovic
- Cenk Tosun
- Fabian Delph
- Gylfi Sigurdsson
- Jonjoe Kenny
Leeds
Leicester
- Eldin Jakupovic
- Daniel Amartey
Liverpool
- Divock Origi
- James Milner
- Adrian
- Loris Karius
Manchester City
Manchester United
- Edinson Cavani
- Juan Mata
- Lee Grant
Newcastle
- Sean Longstaff
- Fabian Schar
- Paul Dummett
Norwich
Southampton
- Willy Caballero
- Shane Long
- Fraser Forster
- Alex McCarthy
- Jack Stephens
- Harry Lewis
Tottenham
- No players out of contract this summer
Watford
- Cucho Hernandez
- Ben Foster
- Nicolas N'Koulou
- Tom Cleverley
- Juraj Kucka
West Ham
- Andriy Yarmolenko
- David Martin
- Lukasz Fabianski
- Mark Noble (retiring)
- Angelo Ogbonna
- Ryan Fredericks
Wolves
- Joao Moutinho
- John Ruddy
- Marcal
- Romain Saiss
Big name players out of contract?
- Kylian Mbappe (PSG)
- Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)
- Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)
- Paulo Dybala (Juventus)
- Isco (Real Madrid)
- Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)
- Angel Di Maria (PSG)
- Sergi Roberto (Barcelona)
- Franck Kessie (AC Milan)
- Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan)
- Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund)
- Dries Mertens (Napoli)
- Diego Costa (free agent)
- Andrea Belotti (Torino)
- Ben Brereton-Diaz (Blackburn)
- Sam Johnstone (West Brom)
- Connor Goldson (Rangers)