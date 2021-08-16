Who did the best deadline day deals? Saul Niguez, Odsonne Edouard, Daniel James

The 2021 summer transfer window is now shut, but there was a flurry of late activity before the 11pm deadline passed. Indeed, a number of Premier League clubs were busy on deadline day as they scrambled to get one or two new additions in the door.

But how many of those new additions will be successful in the English top flight? Which signings will ultimately prove to be panic buys and which will, in time, be seen as shrewd pick-ups? Here is an in-depth look at the five biggest Premier League signings made on deadline day.

How good is Saul Niguez? Chelsea’s addition of Saul Niguez on loan (with an option to buy) was the most eye-catching signing of deadline day. Thomas Tuchel’s high-intensity, high-energy approach takes a lot out of his midfielders and so with only three players to cover two positions, the German wanted another central operator.

In Saul, Chelsea have found themselves a midfielder with the technical ability to control games, but with the defensive instincts to provide structure. The Spaniard averaged 0.7 key passes per game in La Liga last season while making 0.9 dribbles and 1.7 tackles. Saul is versatile (Diego Simeone frequently played him at full back) and adaptable enough to succeed under Tuchel.

Should Palace have signed Edouard? At a cost of just £15m, Odsonne Edouard could prove to be one of the signings of the summer window with the French striker joining Crystal Palace on deadline day. Edouard scored 86 goals and contributed 39 assists in 179 games for Celtic and has the potential to become one of the best out-and-out goalscorers in the Premier League.

Edouard is capable of playing as a lone striker or as part of a front two. He can drop deep to pick up the ball, he can play with his back to goal or he can spin in behind. Nobody averaged more shots per game (3.5) in the Scottish Premiership last season with Edouard also proven in the Europa League and at under-21 level for France.

Does Daniel James suit Leeds United? While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer liked to use Daniel James in certain scenarios, when his high-pressing intensity was handy, the Welshman was always something of a misfit for Manchester United. Now at Leeds United, the club that tried to sign him in 2019, James stands a better chance of fulfilling his potential. No Premier League player averaged more sprints per game than James last season (29). Behind, ranked second, was Raphina (27). Bielsa’s side were already quick in their transition play, but with James’ pace to use down either wing the Whites will be an even more frightening prospect for opposition teams.

What kind of player is Emerson Royal? As Serge Aurier left Tottenham Hotspur after four years in North London, Emerson Royal arrived from Barcelona as his direct replacement. At Real Betis last season, the 22-year-old proved himself as one of the most effective attacking full backs in the division - only Jordi Alba had a direct hand in more goals (16) than Emerson (14). Crucially, Emerson thrived in a four-man backline, like the one Nuno Espirito Santo has used as Spurs boss. The 22-year-old has strong tackling statistics (only three players have made more tackles than Emerson in La Liga since the start of last season) and possesses pace that doesn’t just make him a threat going forward, but allows him to recover well when tracking back towards his own goal.

Who is Takehiro Tomiyasu? Arsenal spent more than any other club in Europe this summer with the deadline day signing of Takehiro Tomiyasu capping their outlay for the window. The Japanese international is capable of playing in any position across the defensive line, but is most comfortable at centre back or right back, where he played the majority of his games for Bologna last season. Tomiyasu is strong at one-on-one defending and averaged 3.5 successful aerial duels per 90 minutes in Serie A last season. His physical presence will give Arsenal a different dimension at the back while his average of 5.37 progressive passes per 90 minutes last season likely alerted Mikel Arteta to the 22-year-old’s ability to build from defence.