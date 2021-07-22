What is needed at each of the Premier League's Big Six and who should they sign?

With Euro 2020 out of the way and Premier League teams back in pre-season, there is not much more than transfer speculation to occupy fans until the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

But what do the division’s ‘Big Six’ clubs need this summer? What sort of players should they be targeting to strengthen their squads?

Who do Arsenal need to sign in the window? Mikel Arteta needs to address so many areas of his squad it’s difficult to know where to start. Much of Arsenal’s incoming business this summer will depend on who leaves the club, with everyone from Hector Bellerin to Granit Xhaka and Alexandre Lacazette reportedly up for sale. Funds must be raised before new signings can be made, although Brighton defender Ben White appears to be on his way to the Emirates Stadium for £50m. Arsenal’s biggest task, however, concerns their midfield where they must find a replacement for Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian, who is now set to stay at parent club Real Madrid, was the Gunners’ creator-in-chief in the second half of last season. In his absence, Arsenal could find it difficult to break down low defensive blocks unless they can capture another midfield inventor in Odegaard’s mould. Who do Chelsea need to sign in the window?

Remarkably for a team that won the Champions League only a few weeks ago, Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea still feels like something of a work-in-progress. The German coach reportedly wants an elite level goalscorer to lead the line next season, leading to much speculation around Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku. These three strikers could be out of the Blues’ reach, though, which could see Chelsea push for the signing of Danny Ings as a stop-gap solution. The 28-year-old has rejected the offer of a new contract at Southampton and reportedly wants a move to a team near the top of the Premier League table this summer. Who do Liverpool need to sign in the window?

Liverpool have brought in Ibrahima Konate

The early signing of Ibrahima Konate hinted at a busy summer for Liverpool, but this window has now seemingly become about renewing the contracts of players already at the club. This process, however, has stalled, with Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah yet to agree to extensions despite recent discussions. On top of this, no replacement has been signed for Georginio Wijnaldum whose dynamism and intelligence will be missed in the centre of the pitch. Injuries are unlikely to cripple Liverpool this season in the way they did last season, but will that be enough to restore them as title challengers? Jurgen Klopp and the Anfield hierarchy are counting on it. Who do Manchester City need to sign in the window?

Manchester City might have finished 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League table last season, but this summer window could be a critical one for the long-term future of the club. Their biggest priority is clear - Pep Guardiola must find a new centre forward to lead the line after the departure of Sergio Aguero to Barcelona. Haaland and Kane have both been linked, but significant resource would be required to sign either. This could force Guardiola to recycle his striker-less system for another season, which puts a lot of pressure on midfielders to deliver goals. At some point, though, City will need a new number nine to lead the line. Who do Manchester United need to sign in the window?

Last season’s second place finish has provided Manchester United will a real platform to build upon with the £73m signing of Jadon Sancho likely to push Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side even further forward. The England international will balance out United, who have been weighted towards the left side in recent seasons. Sancho will offer genuine threat on the right. Solskjaer has reportedly demanded the signing of an elite level centre back to partner Harry Maguire (Raphael Varane appears to be the top target), but most intriguing is the Norwegian’s apparent desire to shift into a 4-3-3 shape. This would require the signing of a midfield anchor to provide protection for Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba. Who do Tottenham need to sign in the window?

Danny Ings (right) celebrates after scoring