West Ham vs Olympiacos betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Olympiacos ended West Ham's 17-game unbeaten European run two weeks ago, and with it, opened up the look of this group heading into this reverse fixture. First-half goals gave Thursday's visitors a excellent foundation in the 2-1 win in Greece, but West Ham didn't really test the home side despite the deficit, only scoring late on after huffing and puffing. It's clear, from that evidence at least, that this will not be an easy task for the Hammers, making the price for a home win a little too skinny for my liking. The popular markets might be ones to avoid in general. Under 2.5 Goals looks a fair go at the prices, but I wouldn't be hugely confident in Olympiacos being as competent away from home as they are in Piraeus.

What are the best bets? Instead, sticking with a player that an footballing audience might lead to more success. DANIEL PODENCE enjoyed a good spell at Wolves before moving back to Olympiacos and looks a solid option to register 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX at 3/1. CLICK HERE to back Daniel Podence to have 1+ shots on target from outside the box with Sky Bet Podence has averaged more than one shot per game from outside the box in the Greek Super League this season, unsurprising given his abilities creating space to get an attempt at goal away. It's worth chancing Podence to do just that against a West Ham defence that can be a little static, with the added caveat of hitting the target. Olympiacos managed to register 15 shots against David Moyes' side despite leading for the majority, so it's not a huge stretch to envisage the away team having some success in getting near the West Ham goal.

BuildABet @ 25/1 Daniel Podence to have 1+ shots on target

Alexandros Paschalakis 5+ saves

6+ West Ham corners

Mohammed Kudus to score anytime CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet It wouldn't be a surprise to see West Ham pose much more of an attacking threat to Olympiacos in the comfort of the London Stadium, so the Hammers should be expected to test Alexandros Paschalakis' goal. Mohammed Kudus has already proven to be a valid goal-getter in his short time with the home side, so adding him to score anytime the BuildABet makes sense.

Team news

Kurt Zouma is a doubt for West Ham, who are otherwise in a good position in regard to player availability. Olympiacos are missing Nicolas Freire through injury, but are also in good shape otherwise.