Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Olympiacos' Daniel Podence

West Ham vs Olympiacos betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
18:48 · TUE November 07, 2023

Football betting tips: Europa League

1pt Daniel Podence to have 1+ shots on target from outside the box at 3/1 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 8/13 | Draw 3/1 | Away 15/4

PASTE INTO URL >>> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ACQ_ACQBXG30

Olympiacos ended West Ham's 17-game unbeaten European run two weeks ago, and with it, opened up the look of this group heading into this reverse fixture.

First-half goals gave Thursday's visitors a excellent foundation in the 2-1 win in Greece, but West Ham didn't really test the home side despite the deficit, only scoring late on after huffing and puffing.

It's clear, from that evidence at least, that this will not be an easy task for the Hammers, making the price for a home win a little too skinny for my liking.

The popular markets might be ones to avoid in general. Under 2.5 Goals looks a fair go at the prices, but I wouldn't be hugely confident in Olympiacos being as competent away from home as they are in Piraeus.

xG - xpected https://www.sportinglife.com/football/fixtures-results

What are the best bets?

Instead, sticking with a player that an footballing audience might lead to more success.

DANIEL PODENCE enjoyed a good spell at Wolves before moving back to Olympiacos and looks a solid option to register 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX at 3/1.

Podence has averaged more than one shot per game from outside the box in the Greek Super League this season, unsurprising given his abilities creating space to get an attempt at goal away.

It's worth chancing Podence to do just that against a West Ham defence that can be a little static, with the added caveat of hitting the target.

Olympiacos managed to register 15 shots against David Moyes' side despite leading for the majority, so it's not a huge stretch to envisage the away team having some success in getting near the West Ham goal.

BuildABet @ 25/1

  • Daniel Podence to have 1+ shots on target
  • Alexandros Paschalakis 5+ saves
  • 6+ West Ham corners
  • Mohammed Kudus to score anytime

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

It wouldn't be a surprise to see West Ham pose much more of an attacking threat to Olympiacos in the comfort of the London Stadium, so the Hammers should be expected to test Alexandros Paschalakis' goal.

Mohammed Kudus has already proven to be a valid goal-getter in his short time with the home side, so adding him to score anytime the BuildABet makes sense.

Team news

West Ham's Kurt Zouma
West Ham's Kurt Zouma

Kurt Zouma is a doubt for West Ham, who are otherwise in a good position in regard to player availability.

Olympiacos are missing Nicolas Freire through injury, but are also in good shape otherwise.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski; Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Emerson; Soucek, Fornals, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Benrahma, Ings.

Olympiacos: Paschalakis; Rodinei, Retsos, Porozo, Quini; Hezze, Camara, Fortounis; Podence, Masouras, El Kaabi.

Odds correct 1900 GMT (07/11/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS