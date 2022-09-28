West Ham host Wolves in Saturday's late kick-off. Tom Carnduff has three best bets, including a goalscorer priced up at 13/2.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1.5pts Kurt Zouma to have 1+ total shots at 23/20 (Ladbrokes) 1pt Tomas Soucek to have 2+ total shots at 11/8 (Ladbrokes) 1pt Tomas Soucek to score anytime at 13/2 (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It's been a frustrating start to the season for both West Ham and Wolves, with the away side sitting the higher of the two in 17th. They are the two lowest-scoring sides in the division with three goals each. However, the underlying numbers highlight how they could have so easily had more - especially the Hammers. The three goals they have come from a much bigger 8.4 xG. Open play creativity has been a slight problem, although they have demonstrated a serious threat from set-piece situations.

Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event West Ham 10/11 | Draw 5/2 | Wolves 3/1

David Moyes' men are odds-on for victory here, and they have had a tough run of fixtures up until this point. The three home games have come against Brighton, Tottenham and Manchester City. It's therefore unsurprising that they sit bottom of the home standings at this early stage. It also goes some way to explaining why goals have been hard to come by. They can find the net here though, even in what could be a low-scoring contest. West Ham sit sixth for set-piece xG creation, with Wolves in the top-half for xGA in the same situations. At a best price of 23/20, there is appeal in backing KURT ZOUMA 1+ TOTAL SHOTS. This doesn't have to be on target, it's backing anything classed as a shot. I flagged Zouma up in our latest fantasy football column, due to their good defensive numbers and the threat that he brings from free-kicks and corners.

Four of his seven league appearances this season have seen at least one shot taken. A point of interest here is that one of those was against Tottenham, who boast the best defensive record in terms of set-piece xGA. West Ham's style has led to them taking at least five corners in three of their five home games this season, with the ones under this marker coming against City and Spurs. It's also worth keeping an eye on TOMAS SOUCEK in these situations, with his price for 2+ TOTAL SHOTS eye-catching considering what we've seen from here. Soucek has achieved this in three league games this season, with two of those being their last two contests in front of their own supporters.

The midfielder is a regular for posting a decent amount of shots. He averaged 1.3 in the 21/22 Premier League, with 1.7 in 20/21. The 19/20 campaign had 1.5, with last season's Europa League campaign having 1.4. Wolves' away shots against average is impacted by the fact they've played Bournemouth, but Leeds had 12 and Tottenham had 11. We can expect the hosts to be around this mark on Saturday. In case he gets the opportunities to score, we're backing the 13/2 on SOUCEK ANYTIME GOALSCORER. His attacking threat is underlined in the fact that he's scored 15 goals across his previous two Premier League seasons, with a goal in the 1-1 draw with Tottenham. He could have easily had more than just the one though, his total of 11 shots have led to a total of 1.87 xG.

