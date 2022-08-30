Wednesday sees in-form Tottenham head to a West Ham side fresh off their first win, and James Cantrill selects his best bets for the game.

West Ham secured their first win of the season as they edged past Aston Villa on Sunday. Pablo Fornals' late strike was the only difference between the sides and will have come as a relief to David Moyes as pressure was beginning to mount for the Hammers supremo following three defeats on the spin. His side host Tottenham, a team yet to taste defeat this season. They have won three of their fixtures and secured a dramatic point at Stamford Bridge. Antonio Conte’s team have picked up where they left off last campaign during which they won eight of their last eleven games in a charge that saw them pip North London rivals Arsenal to the final Champions League spot. Unsurprisingly, Spurs are the favourites here at a shade over even money, however, the rivalry between the two sides makes this a tricky betting proposition illustrated by the fact that each side have won two of the last four meetings.

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Wednesday TV Channel: BT Sport 2 West Ham 13/5 | Draw 13/5 | Tottenham Evs

IVAN PERISIC was a shrewd signing. The Croatian international worked with Conte at Inter and looks set to keep his spot at left wing back. Full backs play a crucial role offensively in Conte’s side with many racking up plenty of goal contributions and Perisic is a prime example. Last season at Inter, Persic scored eight and assisted six giving him an G+A per 90 average of 0.45, impressive considering he started 35 Serie A games. Despite only making four appearances and playing 185 minutes for Spurs, he has already notched up two assists and five key passes and I fancy him to add to this tally v the Hammers which is why backing him to register an ASSIST is worth a punt here. CLICK HERE to back Ivan Perisic to make 1+ assist with Sky Bet RICHARLISON could have forced himself into contention for a start at the London Stadium following some impressive cameos, at the expense of a leggy looking Son Heung-min.

The Brazilian assisted Harry Kane’s second with a nonchalant outside of the boot pass on Sunday against Nottingham Forest, a game altering contribution that could have forced a way into the XI against West Ham on Wednesday. If he does get the nod, I think the price available for Richarlison TO BE CARDED is too long. CLICK HERE to back Richarlison to be carded with Sky Bet Last campaign in a relegation fight, the winger was carded nine times in the league, the most he has got in his career and this is no coincidence considering his temperament. The mercurial 25 year old is flamboyant and moody in equal measure, and seasoned when it comes to gamesmanship. His petulance is best illustrated by the fact that a third of his cards last season were for arguing, he also picked one up for simulation. No doubt he will be keen to impress if he does get the nod, which could see him do something rash. It also does not hurt that Peter Bankes has the whistle for this one. He has dished out 14 cards in the three EPL games he has overseen this campaign, and that figure does not include the eight he brandished in the EFL Cup.

