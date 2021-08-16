West Ham bid to revive their top-four hopes at home to similarly stuttering Southampton on Boxing Day. Michael Beardmore senses some late Christmas cards a-coming.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Mohammed Salisu to be shown a card at 3/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill) 1pt Declan Rice to be shown a card at 9/2 (Sky Bet, William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Two sides desperately in need of a win meet at the London Stadium on Boxing Day as European hopefuls West Ham entertain a Southampton outfit in danger of getting dragged into trouble at the other end of the Premier League table. It's not been a vintage few weeks for either side but the previously-impressive Hammers will be particularly frustrated after a run of four defeats in their past seven games in all competitions. The solitary win in that sequence, however, was a reminder of the quality they do possess, edging out Chelsea - table-toppers at the time - 3-2 in a thriller. Southampton, meanwhile, are winless in six and while they remain six points clear of the drop zone, they have dropped to 15th and will be wary of the improvements made by some of the sides below them.

While the teams' respective positions in the table make the Hammers appealing at 5/6 generally, they have not been at their best for several weeks now, albeit raising their game at home to claim 3-2 wins over both Liverpool and Chelsea. The Saints, meanwhile, have proven obdurate opponents against top teams on several occasions this season, holding Manchester City at The Emirates as well as Manchester United, Leicester and the Hammers - in the reverse fixture - at home. While the hosts are rightful favourites here, I'm by no means convinced, especially with the return of top scorer Michail Antonio - who missed the midweek Carabao Cup exit to Tottenham after a positive Covid test - by no means certain. Instead, I believe the best bets here are to be found in the card markets with appointed referee Kevin Friend averaging a whopping 6.2 bookings per game this season, topping the Premier League 'card-brandishing' standings as a result.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Southampton have several offenders among their ranks but I was amazed to find the chief culprit - Mohammed Salisu, with six bookings in 16 appearances - the fifth favourite Saint (should that be sinner?) to enter Friend's notebook. The Ghanaian is the second-leading player for interceptions in the top flight this term but his habit of leaving a foot in and going for a ball he might not get is the reason he attracts referees' attention - so SALISU TO BE SHOWN A CARD at 3/1 appeals. CLICK HERE to back Mohammed Salisu to be shown a card with Sky Bet West Ham are actually bottom of the Premier League ill-discipline table but, with Friend in charge, it still makes sense to target the Hammer most likely to earn the official's wrath - and the statistics show that man is England midfielder Declan Rice. Rice is averaging 2.4 tackles per game, among the PL's top 30 in those standings, and has four bookings in 17 appearances in the top flight this term, rising to six in 25 games if you count the Europa League and international matches with England. Those statistics make the 9/2 on RICE TO BE SHOWN A CARD definitely worth a poke given the committed displays he always puts in, especially when there are double-figures worth of Hammers players shorter odds for a booking. CLICK HERE to back Declan Rice to be shown a card with Sky Bet

West Ham v Southampton best bets and score prediction Mohammed Salisu to be shown a card at 3/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill)

Declan Rice to be shown a card at 9/2 (Sky Bet, William Hill) Score prediction: West Ham 2-1 Southampton (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct 1445 GMT (23/12/21)

ALSO READ: Premier League Score Predictor - Jake Osgathorpe gives his verdict on the latest round of Premier League fixtures