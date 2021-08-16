West Ham are out of sorts, but a hosting of Norwich may be the get-right game they need. Jake Osgathorpe previews the contest, selecting his best bets.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1.5pts West Ham to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 11/10 (Sky Bet, William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

West Ham are bang out of form, so a hosting of Norwich could be just what the doctor ordered. A 2-0 loss at Arsenal means it is just one win in six league games for the Hammers, with a drop off in attacking process the main reason for their poor results

Through their first 11 league games of the season David Moyes's side averaged 1.88 xGF per game. Over their last six they have averaged just 0.83 xGF per game. That is a stark contrast. While this appears to be an ongoing issue, it is worth factoring in that they have played some of the league's best defensive teams over the six game stretch, with all of Wolves, Man City, Brighton, Chelsea and Arsenal (if you ignore their first three games) ranking high on defensive metrics. So, against a Norwich side who look porous, the chances of the Hammers getting back to winning ways appears to be high.

The Canaries have lost three straight and are winless in five following another poor showing against Aston Villa in midweek. Dean Smith's side possess the worst attacking process in the division (0.94 xGF per game) and the second worst defensive process (1.84 xGA per game). With such a poor record at the back, we can expect West Ham to score at least once here, while the tepid Norwich attack that has generated just eight non-penalty big chances (0.35 xG+) and fired blanks in 65% of league games shouldn't pose too many issues. One thing that can be said for Norwich this term is that, while they have lost 11 of 17, the Canaries have been competitive in most of those losses, meaning WEST HAM TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS is the selection. CLICK HERE to back West Ham to win and Under 3.5 Goals with Sky Bet This bet has landed in eight of Norwich's 11 league defeats this term, and with the Hammers having some issues in attack, a low-scoring home win looks the play.

West Ham v Norwich best bets and score prediction 1.5pts West Ham to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 11/10 (Sky Bet, William Hill) Score prediction: West Ham 2-0 Norwich (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1145 GMT (16/12/21)