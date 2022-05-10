Title chasing Manchester City face their toughest remaining game this weekend, with a trip to West Ham. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting his best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League

Manchester City head to the London Stadium knowing that a win here all-but secures another Premier League title, with a victory over West Ham maintaining their three point cushion to Liverpool and enhancing their already superior goal difference. The Hammers will be up for this though, as they bid to finish their home season with a win after another excellent campaign, and David Moyes's side will still have one eye on sixth place, with them just three points behind Manchester United. So we can expect two teams giving their all here as they both chase their respective goals.

Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Sunday
TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event
West Ham 13/2 | Draw 4/1 | Man City 1/3

West Ham do face a very tough task of trying to stop City though, with the champions-elect in blistering form at the moment, scoring 5, 4, 5 and 5 in their last four league games, averaging a huge 3.63 xGF per game over that stretch. I don't think I'm being outlandish here when I say - we can expect City to score on Sunday. The Hammer's defence has been vulnerable all season, but the reason they are in a lofty position is due to their attacking process, which has been excellent, particularly at home. They have averaged 1.71 xGF per home game this season, and in five games at home against the league's big six they have averaged 1.35 xGF per game, scoring in all five including three against both Chelsea and Liverpool.

West Ham have the capabilities to cause Manchester City some major issues this weekend, especially due to the major defensive absentees for Pep's side, who are without Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ruben Dias. All of that means that a best price of 5/6 available for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE has to be backed. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet This bet has landed in 78% of West Ham home games this term, and has won in all of the last three league meetings between these sides. Given everything discussed, making it four in a row looks a real possibility.

West Ham v Manchester City best bets and score prediction 2pts Both Teams to Score at 5/6 (Betway) Score prediction: West Ham 1-2 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1100 BST (10/05/22)