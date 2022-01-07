We have an all Premier League clash in the FA Cup on Sunday, with West Ham hosting Leeds. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting best bets.

West Ham seem to have refound their mojo after a run of five without a win in all competitions that included four defeats. Back-to-back wins over Watford (4-1) and Crystal Palace (3-2) have arrested that slump, with David Moyes's side showing the attacking levels we have come to expect from them. That doesn't bode well for a Leeds team who continue to miss key players and have majorly struggled on the road this season.

Their only away win this season has come at Norwich in the Premier League, with the only other of their 11 away games in all competitions where they have avoided defeat coming against Burnley, Newcastle, Fulham and Brighton. Against better teams (Man Utd, Southampton, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City), Marcelo Bielsa's side have been beaten. West Ham are of the same calibre as most of those listed, perhaps better than all but two of them. If we look at Leeds' away xG process, it makes the case for a WEST HAM WIN IN 90 MINUTES even more enticing, with the Whites averaging 1.06 xGF and 2.01 xGA per game in the league.

West Ham have been generally solid at home this term, losing four of 13 while winning six across all competitions - including Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea. David Moyes will want to maintain the momentum the Hammers have built, so while we can expect a few changes, I would still suspect they play a strong side. CLICK HERE to back West Ham to win in 90 minutes with Sky Bet They play Norwich on Wednesday before hosting Leeds again next Sunday, so going into those very winnable games on a winning streak would be beneficial for their confidence of making the top four. With both teams expected to make changes, it is perhaps surprising that West Ham can be backed at 20/23 in this FA Cup match-up but are as short as 4/6 to win the Premier League contest. Plus, the Hammers have already shown with their run to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup that their 'second string' is very talented, so backing a home win appeals here.

West Ham v Leeds best bets and score prediction 1.5pts West Ham to win in 90 minutes at 20/23 (Mansion Bet) Score prediction: West Ham 2-1 Leeds (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct at 1200 GMT (07/01/22)

