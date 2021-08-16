West Ham, already assured of top spot in Group H, host Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League on Thursday. Jake Osgathorpe has his best bets.

West Ham's job is done. They won Europa League Group H with a game to spare after a comfortable 2-0 win away at Rapid Wien. With injuries starting to rack up, and the dreaded Christmas schedule fast approaching, David Moyes will likely - and should - rotate his squad heavily for this game. By winning the group, the Hammers have ensured they go straight into the quarter-finals, meaning they both avoid an earlier clash with a Champions League drop-out, and play two fewer games than those who finish second.

Their opponents in match-day six, Dinamo Zagreb, would love to finish second, and are in pole position to do so. They sit second after winning two and drawing one of five games, but by boasting a better head-to-head record than third placed Genk, the Croats need only draw in London to ensure qualification. Zagreb have been the second best team in the group behind the Hammers, being the only other team to boast a positive xG process (1.61 xGF, 1.34 xGA per game). But, even against a likely second-string West Ham, they will have to be careful not to leave themselves over-exposed, as a defeat could see them exit the competition.

With that in mind, expect a controlled performance from the visitors who know a point would be enough for them to progress. If West Ham also had something to play for in this game, then I would heavily fancy them to dominate their visitors, but they don't, and there is the very real possibility that this could be a damp squib with a DRAW suiting both. CLICK HERE to back the Draw with Sky Bet The motivation is with Zagreb to avoid defeat, while the Hammers would likely just be happy to get through 90 minutes without any more injuries, so chancing the draw appeals as a small stakes wager.

West Ham v Dinamo Zagreb best bets and score prediction 1pt Draw at 11/4 (Betfred, Mansion Bet) Score prediction: West Ham 1-1 Dinamo Zagreb (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1010 GMT (07/12/21)