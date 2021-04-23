Premier League betting tips: West Ham v Chelsea best bets and preview

It's a huge game in the battle for the top-four as West Ham take on Chelsea. Tom Carnduff picks out two best bets.

This has the potential to be a very entertaining game for the neutral. While Chelsea have seen typically low-scoring contests since Thomas Tuchel's arrival, West Ham's recent performances in front of both goals could drag this above the 2.5 marker. The Hammers' last four results are 3-2 L, 3-2 W, 2-3 W and 3-3. They've been hit with injuries at both ends of the pitch but that hasn't affected their ability to score goals. Even with Chelsea's generally good defensive record, they will be confident of striking in this huge contest in the battle for the top-four. The over 2.5 goals line sits at odds-on for both possibilities but there is a good chance that the overs is hit due to the hosts' recent form. The Blues may look to stop the West Ham threat by controlling possession but they have shown they can strike on the counter attack.

Kick-off: 17:30 BST, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League Home 15/4 | Draw 11/4 | Away 8/11

Make no mistake about it, West Ham will desperately want to win this. However, the fact that this contest will have such an impact on the race for the Champions League at this late stage of the season shows how far they have come under David Moyes' guidance - the Hammers boss has to be named Manager of the Season. One of the many remarkable things about this West Ham season is that they've basically gone by with one striker too. Michail Antonio's injury issues have made this difficult, as had Sebastien Haller's poor form and subsequent departure for Ajax, but they have found ways to adjust and still get results.

The man currently occupying the centre forward role is Jarrod Bowen, and I really like the 15/2 available with Sky Bet on BOWEN TO HAVE 1+ ASSISTS in this game given his recent record. He's seen assists in both of his last two Premier League outings. Head here to back Jarrod Bowen to have 1+ assists with Sky Bet I've been really enjoying watching Bowen line up in this more advanced role. I'd thought we may have seen more goals, although we should highlight that he has three in his last four, but there has been goal involvement in all areas. During his fine half-season at Hull before joining West Ham in the January 2020 window, he played as a striker or centre forward on seven occasions, with two of those bringing a brace. He also grabbed four assists while playing that role and has carried on that good record when lining up for Antonio recently. We shouldn't be put off by the fact that he's now playing as a centre forward and not necessarily playing in someone ahead of him on the pitch. His last three starts as a forward have seen a combined total of four key passes to go alongside the assists. Based on form, the 15/2 is too generous.

While stating that I probably won't go for individual Chelsea players in the betting anymore after rotation against Brighton, the prices available on TIMO WERNER HAVING 1+ ASSISTS is enough to tempt me back in for this contest. Head here to back Timo Werner to have 1+ assists with Sky Bet Even with a Champions League game against Real Madrid next week, and whether both should be allowed to play in that is another debate for another time, they know the importance of this game in the battle for the top-four and should go as strong as possible. Chelsea's best front three combination is Mason Mount and Timo Werner sitting behind Kai Havertz as the centre forward. It's brought the best out of Havertz and in time Werner should also return to his previous Leipzig levels. While he was brought in to be a goalscorer, Werner has contributed in assists. He got one in the surprise defeat to West Brom and another in the FA Cup with over Manchester City. His last three Premier League starts have also brought five key passes - that is one more than Hakim Ziyech and just one fewer than Mason Mount. Both Mount and Ziyech are much shorter odds for an assist here. Betfair provide the best price of 4/1, which shouldn't change drastically, although the advice would be to hold off until 4:30pm on this one and check the team sheet. If he's in the starting XI then it's well worth backing, although if he does come on I'd have little issue looking at the in-play prices based on the way the game is going. Both of these teams are enjoying good seasons but I'm drawn towards backing a Chelsea win here given the West Ham absentees. It could be entertaining though and the value comes in backing BOWEN and WERNER to be involved in the goals.

