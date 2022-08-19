Sporting Life
Our preview of Sevilla v West Ham with best bets
David Moyes' West Ham will bid to break their Brighton bogey run

West Ham v Brighton: Premier League preview and best bets

By Michael Beardmore
17:23 · FRI August 19, 2022

West Ham host bogey side Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday. Michael Beardmore provides the preview and picks out two best bets.

Football betting tips: Premier League

1pt Brighton Draw No Bet at 5/4 (General)

1pt Declan Rice to be shown a card at 5/1 (General)

It’s fair to say that West Ham and Brighton have endured slightly contrasting starts to the Premier League season.

The Hammers’ opening-day loss to Manchester City was expected, of course, but the disparity in performance compared to their 2-2 draw with the champions in the spring was clear to see.

They were desperately unfortunate not to take anything at Nottingham Forest a week later but there is a slight worry that heightened expectations might hinder this Hammers side.

Brighton, meanwhile, largely continue to fly under the radar, but are unlucky not to be on six points rather than four following impressive displays against Manchester United and Newcastle.

Kick-off time: 14:00, Sunday

West Ham 13/10 | Draw 23/10 | Brighton 21/10

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Given the Hammers’ fine past two seasons, the top-price 7/5 you can get on West Ham leapt out at first but it’s hard to ignore Brighton’s excellent away form in recent times.

The Seagulls have lost just four of their past 20 top-flight trips, winning eight and drawing eight, and they really do appear to be a team on the up and up.

Additionally, they have become the Hammers’ bogey side since their promotion to the top flight – West Ham are yet to beat Brighton in 10 Premier League meetings (D6 L4).

I was really hoping the Brighton double chance would be backable here but odds of 8/13 are just too skinny to advise.

Instead, I’m opting for BRIGHTON DRAW NO BET at 5/4, which gives us an odds-against profit if the visitors triumph but has the safety net of refunding our stake should the game finish level.

I’m also keen to have an interest in the card markets, specifically in the form of West Ham skipper Declan Rice.

Rice topped the Hammers’ card standings with eight yellows in 35 PL starts last term – plus three in the Europa League – and was also booked in last weekend’s defeat by Forest.

He’s a player who takes his captain’s responsibility very seriously and can be impetuous in the challenge if things are not going his team’s way.

Only Leeds’ Pascal Struijk (11) has attempted more tackles than Rice’s 10 over the opening two weekends and it's strange that a dozen players from the two sides combined are shorter odds to incur the official's wrath.

With the easily-triggered Anthony Taylor in possession of the whistle and the Hammers skipper’s proclivity for entering the referees’ notebook, the 5/1 on RICE TO BE SHOWN A CARD appeals.

West Ham v Brighton score prediction and best bets

  • Brighton (Draw No Bet) at 5/4 (General)
  • Declan Rice to be shown a card at 5/1 (General)

Score prediction: West Ham 1-2 Brighton (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)

Odds correct 1600 BST (19/08/22)

Premier League Score Predictor

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

