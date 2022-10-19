An in-form West Ham side host Bournemouth on Monday, and Jake Osgathorpe is on hand to preview the game and select his best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1.5pts West Ham to win -1 handicap at 13/8 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

West Ham appear to have turned a corner after a sluggish start to the season, with performances on the up since the September international break. Their last four matches has seen David Moyes' side really step on the gas in an attacking sense, racking up a host of chances regularly, even at Liverpool in midweek (xG: LIV 2.47 - 2.63 WHU). Since the break, the Hammers have averaged 2.30 xGF per game, and they've looked much better at the back too when playing against the non-top six sides, allowing xGA totals of 0.98, 0.65 and 0.61 against Wolves, Fulham and Southampton respectively.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Monday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event West Ham 8/15 | Draw 3/1 | Bournemouth 21/4

Bournemouth are the visitors on Monday, and they head to London on the back of a first defeat in seven at Southampton in midweek. The Cherries have been very fortunate on the whole this season, sitting 12th in the table but 20th based on expected points (xP), which is no surprise given the attacking struggles we've witnessed. Gary O'Neil's side have averaged a league low 0.74 xGF per game, so they don't create many chances at all on a game-to-game basis. That, coupled with their defensive woes on the road in particular (2.19 xGA per game), has me strongly fancying a comfortable home win, so backing WEST HAM -1 HANDICAP appeals. CLICK HERE to back West Ham -1 handicap with Sky Bet For this bet to win we need the Hammers to win by two clear goals, and they are more than capable of that, especially given we can expect a full strength team due to having their Europa Conference League group all-but wrapped up.