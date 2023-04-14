Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to West Ham in Sunday's early game and Jake Osgathorpe doesn't think the Gunners will have it all their own way.

Arsenal know they can't afford any more slip-ups as we head down the home stretch as Manchester City pile on the pressure. While a trip to a relegation contender will be viewed as an 'easier' game, their performances in such contests this season suggest it could be tougher than expected. Despite winning five and drawing one of seven such fixtures, the Gunners' underlying process in those matches reads 1.29 xGF (expected goals for) and 0.98 xGA (expected goals against) per game, with an average of just 1.71 actual goals. UNDER 2.5 GOALS has landed in six of those seven contests and a repeat could be on the cards this Sunday. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet

West Ham have proven to be solid operators since the restart. Despite their league position, the Hammers have averaged 1.38 xGF and 1.39 xGA per game post-World Cup, a mid-table-worthy process. Defensive solidity has been a constant theme, with fewer than three goals in five of their seven home games since the break. Odds-against about the unders is worth getting onside.

A secondary play I like the look of revolves around Arsenal's most in-form forward. Not Gabriel Jesus or Bukayo Saka, but GABRIEL MARTINELLI. The 2/1 for him to SCORE ANYTIME looks a touch big. CLICK HERE to back Gabriel Martinelli to score anytime with Sky Bet The Brazilian has scored seven times in eight league games (and in his last four away matches) with this bet winning on six occasions. During that period he has averaged 0.59 xG per 95 minutes, and that increases to 0.79 when isolating just his away performances. He is clearly a man in form, consistently getting into good scoring chances.

Martinelli was turning into the main scoring threat before Jesus' returned, with Leandro Trossard playing in a 'false nine' role, and even since his compatriot's reintroduction, that hasn't changed. Given West Ham's weaknesses and struggles down their right-hand side of late, with Ben Johnson, Thilo Kehrer and Vladamir Coufal all having issues, Martinelli can take full advantage.

