Hammers forward Gianluca Scamacca has scored in each of their last three games and the London outfit will be hoping their purple patch continues with victory here.

David Moyes’ side have won four of their seven home games across all competitions so far this term and have scored at least twice in all of their last three such matches.

The hosts made a stuttering start to their domestic campaign but the Europa Conference League (ECL) has provided some solace and they arrive into this match looking to maintain their perfect start on the European stage.

After the opening three matchdays they have achieved victory in all three games, scoring seven goals but conceding three times in the process.

With qualification to the knockout stages of the ECL all but secured, this match may not be high on the priority list but David Moyes will want to keep the momentum going and will still deploy a side that can comfortably win this clash.

Including the play-offs, West Ham to win and both teams to score has landed in both of their European matches on home soil and with rotation looking likely, we could be in for a few goals here.

Anderlecht have not performed well this campaign with their win against Mechelen in the Jupiler League at the weekend was just their second league victory since the middle of August.

The hosts are registering an average of exactly five shots on target per game in this competition and are understandably heavy favourites to go on and win this match.

They’re priced up at just 4/9 to get the victory but given they have conceded in both of their home European matches so far a home win and both teams hitting the back of the net seems a standout pick at 12/5.