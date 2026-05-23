West Ham suffer Premier League relegation despite final day win over Leeds

West Ham suffered relegation to the Sky Bet Championship on the Premier League's final day despite a 3-0 victory over Leeds.

Tottenham's 1-0 win against Everton ensured their survival at the expense of the Hammers, who will play in England's second tier for the first time since 2012. João Palhinha's strike late in the first-half was enough for the crucial three points. Spurs knew that a draw would be enough given their vastly superior goal difference in the Premier League table. Jarrod Bowen, Valentín Castellanos and Callum Wilson were all on the scoresheet as West Ham made the most of Leeds' own situation in which they had nothing to play for.

Callum Wilson scores the Hammers THIRD! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/m2MMDbBEuq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 24, 2026

But they knew they'd need a favour from the Toffees which never arrived - with the timing of the Spurs goal meaning West Ham's survival never felt likely. Having shown signs of life under Nuno Espírito Santo's guidance, three consecutive defeats leading into final day perhaps should have secured their fate at a much earlier stage. For Spurs, it's a scare they'll want to ensure never happens again. The Europa League holders were dragged into an unlikely relegation battle after Thomas Frank took over from Ange Postecoglou, with Igor Tudor also proving to be a poor appointment on an interim basis. Roberto De Zerbi retained their top-flight status and will be hoping that they can return to the European battle next season.