Daniel Kretinsky, who owns the Czech top-flight side Sparta Prague and has big stakes in Royal Mail and J Sainsbury, is in advanced talks to acquire a 27 percent stake in the Premier League club according to Sky Sports.

It is expected that the deal will include an option to take full control of the club after an unspecified period.

The deal could be confirmed as soon as the first weekend of November, when the Hammers play Liverpool at the London Stadium.

Sky Sports added that Mr Kretinsky's initial stake purchase is likely to value the club at between £600m and £700m.

It could end the decade-long control of David Gold and David Sullivan, who acquired the club in 2010.