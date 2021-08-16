Sporting Life
Daniel Kretinsky also owns Czech side Sparta Prague
Daniel Kretinsky also owns Czech side Sparta Prague

West Ham: Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky close to buying stake in club

By Sporting Life
15:10 · THU October 28, 2021

Czech-based billionaire Daniel Kretinsky is day away from agreeing the purchase of a big stake in West Ham United that could lead to a full takeover.

Daniel Kretinsky, who owns the Czech top-flight side Sparta Prague and has big stakes in Royal Mail and J Sainsbury, is in advanced talks to acquire a 27 percent stake in the Premier League club according to Sky Sports.

It is expected that the deal will include an option to take full control of the club after an unspecified period.

The deal could be confirmed as soon as the first weekend of November, when the Hammers play Liverpool at the London Stadium.

Sky Sports added that Mr Kretinsky's initial stake purchase is likely to value the club at between £600m and £700m.

It could end the decade-long control of David Gold and David Sullivan, who acquired the club in 2010.

