Arsenal reclaimed fourth place by winning 2-1 at West Ham after Tottenham had briefly overtaken them thanks to a 3-1 win over Leicester earlier on Sunday.

Both Gunners centre-backs were on the scoresheet, with Rob Holding giving the visitors a first-half lead and Gabriel scoring the winner in the second period after Jarrod Bowen had equalised on the stroke of half-time. More to follow.

Super Son strikes again Son Heung-min was the star man for Tottenham, as his stunning goal helped Tottenham to victory over Leicester. The South Korean curled a 20-yard effort into the top corner to seal a brace that sees him register his highest tally in a Premier League season, moving to 19 goals – just three behind Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.

Son Heung-min has scored 19 league goals from 11.64 xG this season, an overperformance of 65%.



He has now scored 87 Premier League goals from an xG of 56.04, an overperformance of 56%.



Consistent, elite, clinical finishing.

Harry Kane got the ball rolling with his customary goal against the Foxes, heading in a first-half corner for his 19th goal in 18 games against his former loan club. The victory ends a two-game blip and piles the pressure on Arsenal ahead of their game at West Ham as the race for the top four looks increasingly likely to go down to the rearranged north London derby in 11 days’ time.