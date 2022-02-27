David Moyes had admitted before the match he would like more goals from Michail Antonio and Soucek, before the pair linked up for the Hammers’ only goal of the game.

Antonio heeded his manager’s words, playing in Soucek in front of goal, which was then tapped home by the Czech Republic international to give West Ham the lead and ultimately, the three points.

The Hammers had slipped down to sixth before the game, having taken just five points from their previous five matches but bounced back against Bruno Lage’s men to move above Arsenal into fifth place.

Wolves, who were mostly forced to resort to trying their luck from distance, struggled to test Lukasz Fabianski in the West Ham net and finished with just one shot on target.

Wolves have struggled in the final third this season – with only Burnley and Norwich scoring fewer – and always struggled to break down the Hammers, with Kurt Zouma a defensive stalwart in the home side’s backline.

The game started in cagey fashion with neither side having clear-cut chances, but it was West Ham who had the first significant opportunity when Jarrod Bowen ran through the Wolves defence before playing in Antonio, but the forward was unable to reach the ball before the goalkeeper.