Liam Kelly previews the Carabao Cup game between West Brom and Sheffield United, picking out a best bet for Thursday's match.

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup 0.5pts Matt Phillips to score anytime at 4/1 (PaddyPower, Betfair Sportsbook) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

A complete guessing game at this point of the new season. Team selection is obviously the main worry when previewing a Thursday Carabao Cup match-up that is sandwiched between two sets of Championship fixtures. Our next issue is inextricably linked with the above. The form book must be thrown out with heavy rotation likely, but even that is short on information with just two games played.

What we possibly can deduce is West Brom have a deeper squad than Sheffield United at the moment, with Kyle Bartley, Adam Reach, Okay Yokuşlu, Matt Phillips, Alex Mowatt and Callum Robinson all on the bench in a 1-1 draw with Watford on Monday night (xG: WBA 3.06 - 1.03 WAT). Considering the probability of changes made, MATT PHILLIPS TO SCORE ANYTIME is a tentative selection at a standout price of 4/1 with PaddyPower and Betfair. CLICK HERE to back Matt Phillips to score anytime with Sky Bet Phillips averaged 0.26 expected goals (xG) per 90 minutes in the Championship last season, displaying an ability to get into good positions in scoring three times.

Indeed, he made the starting eleven against Middlesbrough on the opening day of the season, before making a very brief appearance at home to Watford. Phillips should hopefully play significant minutes given a spot as a starter at the weekend is unlikely to be open, as West Brom were very impressive from an attacking perspective. Back him to small stakes to take advantage of an opportunity to make an impression and score.