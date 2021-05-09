Arsenal 3-1 West Brom: Baggies relegated from Premier League

The Baggies are the eighth club Allardyce has managed in the Premier League but a 3-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium means the former England boss has been relegated from the division for the first time.

The writing had been on the wall for some time and, despite a good start here, goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Nicolas Pepe had them on the ropes. Matheus Pereira reduced the arrears with a memorable strike but Willian’s first Arsenal goal from a late free-kick sealed the Baggies’ fate.

For the hosts, this was a positive response to their Europa League semi-final exit at the hands of Villarreal on Thursday night and just about kept alive their hopes of securing European football in some guise next season.

It is an indictment of Arsenal’s own league campaign that, if West Brom had won in north London, they would have moved closer in the table to the Gunners than Mikel Arteta’s men are to second-placed Manchester United.

But it was not to be as West Brom returned to the Sky Bet Championship after one season back in the top flight.

Pereira went agonisingly close top putting the visitors ahead with their first opening of the game, bending a strike inches wide of Bernd Leno’s goal with the Germany international beaten.

Callum Robinson was recalled to the Baggies side and hit the crossbar soon after, only to see the offside flag raised.

Allardyce’s team were certainly on top and Pereira whistled another effort wide as they looked to give themselves an early lead.