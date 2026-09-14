Wednesday best bets: La Liga, Europa League, Carabao Cup and National League tips for September 16 2026

Football betting tips: Wednesday 18:00 – Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna (La Liga) 2pts Alejandro Grimaldo to score or assist at 29/20 (William Hill) 0.5pts Grimaldo to score and assist at 25/1 (William Hill) 19:45 – Fleetwood vs Sheffield United (Carabao Cup) 2pts Harrison Neal 1+ shots at evens (bet365) 0.5pt Neal 2+ shots at 9/2 (bet365) 19:45 – Scunthorpe vs Boreham Wood (National League) 1.5pts Boreham Wood to win and both teams to score at 2/1 (Sky Bet) 20:00 – Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar (Europa League) 1pt Granit Xhaka to be carded at 4/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Kick-off: Wednesday, 18:00 BST

TV: Premier Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats I tipped ALEJANDRO GRIMALDO to have a hand in a goal at Anfield in the Champions League the other day. He didn’t even start but to add insult to injury he netted and set one up at Real Sociedad on Sunday. His goal was a penalty as well, which makes the 6/1 about him to score against Osasuna on Wednesday very interesting indeed.

Alejandro Grimaldo may have just won Atlético de Madrid three points! 🔴⚪



He keeps his cool from the spot and slots past Álex Remiro 👏 pic.twitter.com/CP5edKtpSi — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) September 13, 2026

At 29/20, I’ll go for the more cautious approach of backing him TO SCORE OR ASSIST as well as a punt on him to repeat the trick and SCORE AND ASSIST at 25s. Grimaldo has a goals + assists per 90 average of 0.36 across his career, having a hand in 47 Bundesliga goals across three seasons at Bayer Leverkusen.

Fleetwood vs Sheffield United Kick-off: Wednesday, 19:45 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats HARRISON NEAL came through at Shirecliffe, Sheffield United’s academy, and on Wednesday evening he faces his boyhood club. The narrative is intriguing but unfortunately nowhere has priced player cards, and Neal isn’t exactly a goalscoring holding midfielder, so the anytime market is best avoided too.

A few firms are offering a SHOTS market though and at evens, his price to have 1+ appeals. Neal has averaged 0.81 per 90 across his career, hitting this line in five of his eight appearances this season in all competitions. Considering he had three against Newport at the weekend, I’ll have a punt on 2+ SHOTS as well at 9/2.

Scunthorpe vs Boreham Wood Kick-off: Wednesday, 19:45 BST

TV: DAZN

Live odds, form and stats Scunthorpe are sliding towards the wrong end of the National League (W2 D1 L4) losing two of their last three. The Iron lost Callum Roberts in the summer to Notts County and Oliver Ewing to Forest Green, two players almost impossible to replace. The season is only seven games old but Scunthorpe lost 4-2 at Carlisle (third last season) at home to Harrogate (currently second) and Southend (sixth last season) and on Wednesday welcome early frontrunners BOREHAM WOOD. The leaders are still unbeaten (W5 D2) with all bar one of their victories seeing both teams score. In fact The Wood have only kept one clean sheet, and despite their poor form Scunthorpe have only failed to score twice. So instead of backing the visitors at odds-on backing them TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is the bet.

Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 BST

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats GRANIT XHAKA can be backed at 4/1 TO BE CARDED on Wednesday which is simply too big. Sunderland play AZ Alkmaar under the lights in the Europa League. It’ll be the Black Cats' first appearance in Europe in a little over half a century. I cannot think of anyone who’ll be more up for it than the former Arsenal midfielder; apart from maybe the home fans.

Sunderland have picked up 10 cards already this term, with Xhaka taking two of them. He’s got a career cards per 90 average of 0.33, making this price value, and has picked up nine bookings across his last 28 European appearances. It is also worth noting at least one opposition central midfielder has been cautioned in four of AZ’s six games this season, three of which play on the left side Xhaka operates in. This will be referee Jeremie Pignard’s first Europa League game, but he has given plenty of cards in the Conference League (1-5-5-7-5).