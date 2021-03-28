Horse Racing
France manager Didier Deschamps congratulates Ousmane Dembele

World Cup qualifying round-up: France record first win in World Cup qualifying after battling past Kazakhstan

By Sporting Life
22:07 · SUN March 28, 2021

France registered their first World Cup qualifying win by beating Kazakhstan 2-0 in Astana.

World champions France, held 1-1 by Ukraine in Paris last Wednesday, scored both goals in the first half through Ousmane Dembele and Sergiy Maliy’s headed own goal.

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial was withdrawn after receiving treatment for an injury in the second half and Kylian Mbappe saw his 75th-minute penalty saved.

Harry Kane ended his international goal drought as England won 2-0 against Albania in Tirana to go top of Group I.

Kane headed his first England goal since November 2019 from Luke Shaw’s cross shortly before half-time and later set up Mason Mount for his impressive finish just past the hour-mark.

Kane struck the underside of the crossbar with a shot before the break and Phil Foden’s effort was turned on to a post early in the second period.

Ryan Fraser’s strike spared Scotland another defeat in Israel as they were forced to come from behind to claim another World Cup qualifying draw.

Fraser struck 11 minutes into the second half to earn Scotland a 1-1 draw in front of around 5,000 fans at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv.

The hosts had taken a deserved lead a minute before the break when David Marshall palmed Dor Peretz’s long-range strike into the net, but Steve Clarke’s half-time reshuffle transformed Scotland and they claimed their second draw in three days.

Dani Olmo’s stoppage-time goal snatched Spain a 2-1 come-from-behind win against Group B rivals Georgia in Tbilisi.

Olmo struck in the second minute of added time after Ferran Torres had cancelled out Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s first-half opener for Georgia early in the second period.

Spain have four points from their opening two qualifiers after drawing 1-1 in Greece on Thursday.

Denmark secured back-to-back wins in Group F by thrashing Moldova 8-0 in Herning.

The Danes, who won 2-0 in Israel on Thursday, led 5-0 at half-time thanks to Kasper Dolberg’s penalty, Mikkel Damsgaard’s brace, Jens Stryger Larsen and Mathias Jensen.

Dolberg’s headed home Denmark’s sixth early in the second period, Robert Skov made it 7-0 and Marcus Ingvartsen completed the rout in the closing stages.

Armenia won 2-0 in Yerevan against Iceland to secure back-to-back wins in Group J.

Second-half goals from Tigran Barseghyan and Khoren Bayramyan made it six points from two matches for Armenia, who won 1-0 in Liechtenstein on Thursday.

