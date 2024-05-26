Wayne Rooney: Plymouth Argyle appoint Manchester United and England legend as manager

Rooney, 38, left Birmingham in January after just 15 games in charge. He has also had spells in charge of DC United and Derby County.

The Manchester United legend has signed a three-year deal with Arygle.

His appointment was announced just before he appeared as a BBC pundit for the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United, causing Gary Lineker to joke that he “didn’t expect his first question to be about Plymouth Argyle for this FA Cup”.

Rooney replied: “I’m really excited. I think obviously to go in as Argyle’s new head coach, it was a fuller process with a lot of managers who were interviewed for the job, and thankfully the club thought I was the best person for the job.

“I’m excited to get started and meet the players, meet the staff, and obviously a lot of work over the next month before we start pre-season.”

Argyle director of football Neil Dewsnip knows Rooney from his time as boss of Everton’s academy, from which the striker emerged as a teenager.