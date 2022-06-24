Wayne Rooney has stepped down as manager of embattled Derby after a rollercoaster 18 months in charge.

The Manchester United and England great joined the Rams in January 2020 as player-coach and ended that year in temporary charge following Phillip Cocu’s departure. Rooney hung up his boots when named Derby’s permanent boss in January 2021 and earned praise for the way he has handled a challenging first managerial post. County were plunged into administration at the start of last season and were relegated from the Sky Bet Championship despite the 36-year-old leading a valiant fight against the drop in the face of a combined 21-point deduction. But Rooney informed the club on Friday that he wished to be relieved of his duties as Derby prepare for life in League One.

“Over the course of the summer I have been closely following developments regarding the ownership of Derby County,” England and United’s all-time top scorer said. “Today I met with the administrators to inform them of my decision that it was time for me to leave the club. In fairness to them, they tried tremendously hard to change my decision but my mind was made up. “My time at the club has been a rollercoaster of emotions, both highs and lows, but I have to say that I have enjoyed the challenge. “Personally, I feel the club now needs to be led by someone with fresh energy and not affected by the events that have happened over the last 18 months. “I will remember my time at Derby with great pride and affection and would like to thank all my staff, players and of course the fans for their incredible support. I will never forget you and hope to see you all again in the near future and in happier times. “Finally, I am aware that the club still have interested parties who wish to take over the running of the club. To them I say this, Derby County is a great club with a great history and great fans. I wish you all the best and much success for the future.”