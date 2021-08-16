Jake Pearson picks out his best bet and score prediction as Tottenham Hotspur travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford.

Watford are capable of both the sublime and the ludicrous, often all within the same game as well, but the sheer volume of goals they concede will ensure they are towards, if not in, the relegation zone come the end of the season. Standout results such as a 5-2 win over Everton, and in particular their 4-1 hammering of Manchester United, have masked what has, all-in-all, been a pretty poor showing from the Hornets this term; only rock-bottom Norwich have lost more matches. Defensively, they are still not as bad a Norwich, Newcastle or Leeds in terms of goals conceded, but that may not last long, no side conceding more than the 16 Watford have allowed over their last six Premier League matches. Again, at home to West Ham on Tuesday, their frailties were exposed, taking the lead through Emmanuel Dennis’ early strike, but shipping two goals in the space of two minutes to allow the Hammers to turn the game around, before conceding a further two in the second half.

The Hornets’ strength certainly lies in their attack, but whether or not they can score enough goals to compensate for their leaky defence remains to be seen, and actually, Claudio Ranieri’s side have struggled creativity-wise when at home this term. According to expected goals (xG), only Aston Villa and Norwich have created fewer chances on home soil that Watford this season, and with Antonio Conte’s side in terrific defensive form at present, the Hornets may struggle to make it seven consecutive matches without drawing a blank. Conte will have been disappointed his side couldn’t come away with more than a 1-1 draw against Southampton on Tuesday, particularly as the hosts were down to ten men for 50 minutes of the match, but again Spurs produced a performance perfectly in line with almost every other one they have produced under the Italian coach. For the fourth time in seven games under Conte, Spurs limited their opposition to less than 1.0 expected goals for (xGF), while for the sixth consecutive league match Tottenham themselves generated more than 2.0 xGF. In fact, their xGF figures under Conte read 0.85, 2.48, 2.14, 2.87, 2.53, 2.90 – an impressive rate of creation.

Spurs are expected to win this match, and with the terrific defensive performances they have been producing of late, in terms of chance limitation in particular, it would be no surprise were they to their fifth clean sheet since Conte’s arrival. Given the expectation for a Tottenham shutout then, we can use the match supremacies to make an assumption on the amount of goals likely to be scored. Spurs are currently 0.95 of a goal better than Watford according to the spreads, so with the Hornets not expected to score, a 1-0 win for Tottenham is the most likely outcome. By adding in a winning scoreline of 2-0 for Spurs as well, a little more assurance is achieved, and given the best price for either scoreline is 15/2 – working out at a price of 11/4 by backing both – the 3/1 on offer about TOTTENHAM TO WIN & UNDER 2.5 GOALS makes appeal. CLICK HERE to back Tottenham to win & Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Even more so when considering that the true price of a Spurs win – as per Wisdom of Crowds – multiplied by the true price of Under 2.5 Goals, returns just over 5/2. Expect a calm, assured, controlled performance from Tottenham Hotspur; a win for the away side with fewer than three goals in the match.

Watford v Tottenham best bets and score prediction 1pt Tottenham to win and Under 2.5 Goals at 3/1 (General) Score prediction: Watford 0-1 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1620 GMT (29/12/21)

