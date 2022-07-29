Watford host Sheffield United in the final game of the Championship's opening weekend. Michael Beardmore provides the preview and picks out two best bets.

The opening weekend of the EFL season concludes with a cracker on Monday night as a pair of potential promotion juggernauts face off at Vicarage Road. Watford are bidding to bounce back after relegation from the Premier League under new boss Rob Edwards while Paul Heckingbottom's Sheffield United look to shake off last season’s play-off semi-final exit. When you look at the talent at the disposal of both managers, it’s difficult to envisage either failing to mount a challenge for the top six at the very least this season. Both have tasted top-flight football in the recent past and returning to that lofty perch will be the aim for each club this season, without doubt.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Monday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Watford 13/10 | Draw 23/10 | Sheff Utd 21/10

They might have dropped down a level, and changed manager (for the umpteenth time), but I can’t ignore Watford’s rotten home record. They lost 12 of their 13 final Premier League games, drawing the other. While it is in many respects refreshing to see the Hornets appoint a lower-league manager, the fact remains this is a massive jump for Edwards. Yes, he oversaw Forest Green’s promotion from League Two but, by his own admission, most of the jigsaw pieces were already in place before Edwards arrived. He now takes charge of an array of international players greyed by relegation and the question looms about how much they really want to be in the Championship.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, are completely on mission under Heckingbottom, who was unlucky not to earn the full-time job earlier than he did. I understand why Watford are favourites but the Blades make massive appeal here, given the respective habits of the teams, habits that can be hard to shake. The Hornets have lost 26 of their past 35 games, winning just four, while the Blades’ record under Heckingbottom is W16 D7 L6. It’s always best to side with a settled team rather than one in transition and the prices on offer make it impossible to ignore SHEFFIELD UNITED TO WIN here. CLICK HERE to back Sheffield United to win with Sky Bet

Of course, the Hornets have some wonderful players in their ranks and if you wish to side with them, I’d be looking at the 6/1 on the fantastically talented Emmanuel Dennis to score first. The Nigeria forward was Watford’s shining light last term with 10 goals but faded towards the end of the season, netting just twice in their final 17 games as they were relegated with a whimper. He should impress in the second tier but I would rather chance my arm on the Blades’ Iliman Ndiaye, who could be a breakout star this season. The Senegalese forward scored four times in United’s last five regular-season games last term and has drawn huge plaudits from Heckingbottom in pre-season so the 19/5 on NDIAYE TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals. CLICK HERE to back Ndiaye to score anytime with Sky Bet

