Jake Pearson previews and picks out his best bet for Norwich's trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford, in what is undoubtedly a relegation 'six-pointer'.

No team have picked up fewer points than Watford and Norwich over the last six games, managing just four between them, but that doesn’t mean this game doesn’t have all the ingredients for an entertaining match-up. Joao Pedro’s late equaliser against Newcastle last weekend ended a run of seven successive defeats in all competitions, and the Hornets were certainly value for their point at St James’ Park. Though it took until the 88th minute for Claudio Ranieri’s men to break down Newcastle’s defence, the equaliser had certainly been coming, Watford creating more than enough chances to warrant a goal. Watford had their re-scheduled match against Burnley in midweek called off, with the Turf Moor club unable to fulfil the fixture, and perhaps that is a good thing. Fixture pile up is no good for anyone, but a home match against Norwich may be viewed as an easier assignment than an away trip to Burnley, and though it will have to be played at some point, getting points on the board is crucial for Watford at present.

Of course, the same can be said for Norwich, their 2-1 victory over Everton lifting them off the foot of the Premier League, but still not enough to take them out of the relegation zone. Also like Watford, that result ended a run of six consecutive league defeats. The Canaries were much-improved in what turned out to be Rafa Benitez’ last match as Toffees manager, scoring a goal for the first time since late November, and two of them at that. It was only the third time this season that Norwich have scored more than one in a match, but their attacking play on the whole was far better, creating chances equating to more than 1.0 expected goals for (xGF) for the first time in four matches.

There is no getting away from the fact that Norwich have been poor in attack this season, but up against the only side in the league yet to keep a clean sheet, perhaps this is the perfect opportunity for them to build on the good performance they put in against Everton. For Watford, it has been at the back that has let them down, the 23 goals they have scored this season ranks them ahead of Brighton and Wolves in that respect. Both teams have scored in seven of Watford’s last eight matches, a trend not expected to be bucked here. The Hornets have netted more than one goal in a game on five occasions already this season, and against the division’s most porous defence, they could certainly do so again on Friday evening.

Watford are a best price of 11/10 for victory in this match, which, multiplied with the current top price about both teams scoring (4/5) returns a price of just over 11/4 (3.78). Given that then, the 16/5 (4.2) on offer with William Hill about WATFORD TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appears very generous. CLICK HERE to back Watford to win and Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet A draw does neither team any favours, and with the incentive to win strong for both sets of players, this could be a very entertaining game, one that the home side can emerge from with all three points.

