Sky Bet Championship high-fliers Watford host struggling Hull on Sunday afternoon. Michael Beardmore fancies a value-priced anytime scorer.

Watford host Hull on the first full Sky Bet Championship weekend fixture programme in a month with their respective attentions focussed on opposite ends of the table. The Hornets sit fourth, five points off the top two, while the Tigers are 20th, one point off the relegation zone and with the worst goal difference in the division. As a result, it’s a tad surprising to see the hosts as long as 8/13 in places but they have thrown in some silly results this season while Hull have proven capable of taking points off the top teams.

Kick-off time: 1500 GMT, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Football Watford 4/6 | Draw 14/5 | Hull 17/4

The important point to note in this encounter is that Hull are awful defensively – they have conceded a division-high 39 goals in 21 games. Watford should win this and even if they don’t, it’s pretty much nailed-on that they will score. Hull have only kept two clean sheets in 21 attempts this season. Indeed the hosts are odds-on across the board to score at least twice. Thus, it makes sense from a punting perspective to attempt to find a Hornets goalscorer that provides value. Fortunately, Bet365 have done our job for us – they were already a market-leading 21/10 on JOAO PEDRO TO SCORE ANYTIME but have boosted that price to 9/4.

The Brazilian is Watford’s joint leading scorer on six goals this term and it’s debatable whether Slaven Bilic will risk their other top marksman, Ismaila Sarr, given he played in the World Cup for Senegal as recently as Monday. CLICK HERE to back Joao Pedro to score anytime with Sky Bet That leaves Pedro as their chief attacking option, alongside perhaps Keinan Davis, and the 21-year-old is definitely worth backing against a Hull side allowing 13.2 shots on their goal per match. Pedro is averaging two shots per game and has scored four times in his past six appearances. In a meeting where the hosts’ superiority makes value tough to find, the 9/4 on Pedro to find the net is the standout bet.

Watford v Hull best bet and score prediction Joao Pedro to score anytime at 9/4 (Bet365) Score prediction: Watford 2-0 Hull (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct 1700 GMT (08/12/22)

