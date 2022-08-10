West Brom host Burnley on Friday in the Championship, and James Cantrill previews the clash, picking out three best bets.

Football betting tips: Championship 2pts Ian Maatsen 2+ Total Shots at 13/5 (Betfair) 0.5pts Ian Maatsen 3+ Total Shots at 9/1 (Betfair) 0.5pts Ian Maatsen Anytime Goalscorer at 14/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Although their performance warranted less, Rob Edwards side might have counted themselves unlucky to leave the Midlands with just a point as they missed a penalty late on in the fixture. The game's opener was an early contender for goal of the season. Ismaila Sarr beat David Button from his own half but could not outwit the Baggies shot stopper from the spot as his tame effort parried away with ease. Watford’s front three of Sarr, Emmanuel Dennis and Joao Pedro had their fans purring following the trio’s scintillating display on opening day but the former's feeble penalty miss and general lack of creativity provided a stern reality check on Monday. There were also signs of defensive fragility with Edwards' side shipping an xGA of 3.06 to WBA, the largest total of any game in the Premier League or Championship so far this season.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Friday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Watford 21/10 | Draw 11/5 | Burnley 11/5

Like Watford, Burnley come into this fixture looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season. Vincent Kompany came to Turf Moor with the intention of overthrowing the long-ball regime he inherited and thus far looks to be making progress. His possession based side have attempted the second most passes and their average possession of 70.5% is bested only by Swansea. That being said there appears to be some teething issues with his side sometimes looking toothless in attack and vulnerable playing out from the back making a result difficult to commit to in the match. A player that epitomises this new look Burnley is left back IAN MAATSEN. At 13/5, backing him to have TWO SHOT's appeals at Vicarage Road, as does the price of 9/1 for Maatsen to rack up THREE SHOTS.

The definition of a modern day full-back, the Dutchman tops the Clarets charts for shots per game (3.50), key passes (3.50) and is their joint top goalscorer following his goal at Huddersfield on opening day. This was the forth time the Chelsea loanee has found the net in the second tier, three of which coming whilst playing for Coventry last campaign. At the Sky Blues, Maatsen averaged 1.37 shots per 90, having at least one shot in 66% of his domestic appearances and two or more a third of those 42 fixtures. It is worth pointing out that at the Hawthorns on Monday, the Hornets conceded 19 shots, eight of which courtesy of West Brom's defenders and half of that total came via Baggies fullbacks Darnell Furlong and Conor Townsend. Sticking along similar lines, the 14/1 with Sky Bet for MAATSEN TO SCORE ANYTIME is certainly worth a punt. There is a huge discrepancy in price across the different bookmakers with 9/2 elsewhere. His goals per 90 average of 0.09 would make anything over 12/1 sufficient value and that is without considering the gulf in quality between his former employers Coventry and his current ones Burnley.