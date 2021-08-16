Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Scroll down to watch Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher row over Cristiano Ronaldo
Scroll down to watch Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher row over Cristiano Ronaldo

Watch Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher clash over whether Manchester United should have signed Cristiano Ronaldo

By Sporting Life
20:22 · SUN November 28, 2021

Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher became embroiled in a heated row over whether Manchester United should have signed Cristiano Ronaldo after he was left on the bench for the 1-1 draw with Chelsea..

The United and Real Madrid legend, who has scored 799 goals in a record-breaking career, came on as a second-half substitute when his side were leading 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, only for Jorginho to score Chelsea's equalising penalty.

Speaking in the Sky Sports studio, Keane didn't hold back his exasperation with Michael Carrick's decision to leave Ronaldo on the bench for such a huge game but his colleague believes it was the right decision due to his lack of defensive efforts.

Keane said on Sky Sports: "(Ronaldo’s) not pressed for about four, five, six years. Ronaldo’s not going to fix Man United’s problems, but you don’t bring Ronaldo back to Man United to sit on the bench. He won't start every game but it's Chelsea away, a chance might drop for him."

Carragher replied: "Manchester United signed him because they were terrified he would go to Man City. There was no plan to sign Ronaldo. They signed him at the last minute.”

Keane said: "He was always going to play Jamie. They’re going to sign him so as not to go to City, but to come and sit with us on the bench? His stats since he’s come back to Man United are good!”

Carragher replied: "Goalscoring wise, yeah!"

Keane blasted: "What’s the game about?! You’re talking about (Mo) Salah… the game’s about goals Jamie! What did Ian Rush do?"

The two then rowed over whether it was a mistake for United to sign Ronaldo, with Carragher taking great issue with Keane's claim that it wasn't just about trying to win the title. Watch the full debate below.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS