The United and Real Madrid legend, who has scored 799 goals in a record-breaking career, came on as a second-half substitute when his side were leading 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, only for Jorginho to score Chelsea's equalising penalty.

Speaking in the Sky Sports studio, Keane didn't hold back his exasperation with Michael Carrick's decision to leave Ronaldo on the bench for such a huge game but his colleague believes it was the right decision due to his lack of defensive efforts.

Keane said on Sky Sports: "(Ronaldo’s) not pressed for about four, five, six years. Ronaldo’s not going to fix Man United’s problems, but you don’t bring Ronaldo back to Man United to sit on the bench. He won't start every game but it's Chelsea away, a chance might drop for him."

Carragher replied: "Manchester United signed him because they were terrified he would go to Man City. There was no plan to sign Ronaldo. They signed him at the last minute.”

Keane said: "He was always going to play Jamie. They’re going to sign him so as not to go to City, but to come and sit with us on the bench? His stats since he’s come back to Man United are good!”

Carragher replied: "Goalscoring wise, yeah!"

Keane blasted: "What’s the game about?! You’re talking about (Mo) Salah… the game’s about goals Jamie! What did Ian Rush do?"

The two then rowed over whether it was a mistake for United to sign Ronaldo, with Carragher taking great issue with Keane's claim that it wasn't just about trying to win the title. Watch the full debate below.