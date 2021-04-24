Fabian Balbuena red card vs Chelsea was 'rank, rotten' say David Moyes

Not a single Chelsea player complained and play continued, but VAR intervened and referee Chris Kavanagh dutifully trotted to the monitor before sending the disbelieving centre-half off.

Paraguayan defender Balbuena was shown one of the most ludicrous red cards of the season nine minutes before the end, as he launched a long clearance and caught Ben Chilwell on the calf with his foot as he brought it back down.

David Moyes blasted the “rank, rotten” decision to send off Fabian Balbuena as VAR controversy reared its ugly head again in West Ham’s 1-0 defeat by Chelsea.

RED CARD! 🔴 Fabian Balbuena is sent off by referee Chris Kavanagh after he caught Ben Chilwell with his follow through. What do you make of the decision? 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL 📱 Follow #WHUCHE here: https://t.co/4xhtbR60p7 📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/O7GK8VwK6S

“For me the big thing is it’s a really rank, rotten decision and it shouldn’t be given,” said Hammers boss Moyes.

“I don’t know who stopped the game, I thought it was supposed to be clear and obvious, but it tells me someone who has never played the game has made the decision. I don’t see anywhere else where he can put his foot.

“And Chilwell got back up and crossed a ball into the box so it can’t have been too bad. I don’t see how that can be a red card, I really don’t.”

The incident overshadowed an important win for Chelsea in the race for the top four.

A rare goal from Timo Werner, only his second in the league since November, saw the Blues move three points clear of their fifth-placed hosts.