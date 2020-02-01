Watch: Wayne Rooney's stunning free kick as Derby hammer Stoke

Wayne Rooney inspired Derby to their best performance of the season as they beat Stoke 4-0 on Friday night, watch all four goals, including Rooney's great free kick, above.
The Rams were ruthless in their dismantling of what was considered a resurgent Stoke, as they moved up to 13th in the Sky Bet Championship with 42 points.
The former England captained pulled the strings all evening, but his free-kick, the third goal of the game, was not the only stunner of the night, with Martyn Waghorn, Chris Martin and Jayden Bogle all finishing off quality moves.
In fact, we are struggling to pick out our favourite.