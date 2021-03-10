Juventus 3-2 Porto (4-4 agg): Porto beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus to win thriller in extra-time

Porto progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals in dramatic fashion with victory on away goals over Juventus.
Sergio Oliveira's first-half penalty put the visitors in a commanding position in the tie, but a brace from Federico Chiesa levelled things up just past the hour mark.
Extra-time was required, and the contest looked to be heading to penalties before Porto scored a crucial second with five minutes remaining.
Taking a free-kick from distance, Oliveira's driven effort went under the feet of Cristiano Ronaldo, who jumped over the ball while looking away, and into the bottom corner despite the best efforts of Wojciech Szczesny.
Juventus gave themselves hope as Adrien Rabiot powered in a header two minutes later. The hosts pushed for a winner but couldn't find a way past Porto's impressive centre-back duo.