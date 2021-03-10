Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Porto celebrate their victory over Juventus

Juventus 3-2 Porto (4-4 agg): Porto beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus to win thriller in extra-time

By Tom Carnduff
09:45 · WED March 10, 2021

Porto progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals in dramatic fashion with victory on away goals over Juventus.

Sergio Oliveira's first-half penalty put the visitors in a commanding position in the tie, but a brace from Federico Chiesa levelled things up just past the hour mark.

Extra-time was required, and the contest looked to be heading to penalties before Porto scored a crucial second with five minutes remaining.

Taking a free-kick from distance, Oliveira's driven effort went under the feet of Cristiano Ronaldo, who jumped over the ball while looking away, and into the bottom corner despite the best efforts of Wojciech Szczesny.

Juventus gave themselves hope as Adrien Rabiot powered in a header two minutes later. The hosts pushed for a winner but couldn't find a way past Porto's impressive centre-back duo.

Watch: Juventus 3-2 Porto highlights

Juventus 3-2 Porto | Champions League Highlights

Follow Sporting Life on social - find us on Facebook here or tweet @SportingLifeFC

Related football content

Like what you've read?

Most Read Football

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Football Tips