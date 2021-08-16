Watch: Nice v Marseille abandoned after home fans storm onto the pitch

Kasper Dolberg had put the hosts ahead in the 49th minute but a fiery encounter where seven yellow cards were handed out spilled over late on Allianz Riviera.

After Marseille’s Dimitri Payet responded to a bottle being thrown at him by chucking it back into the crowd, fans of Nice entered the pitch and both sets of players were taken off after a coming together.

While Nice returned to the field of play to resume the game, the visitors had made the decision to leave with the referee forced to abandon the fixture.