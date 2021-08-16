Sporting Life
Nice supporters storm the pitch against Marseille
Watch: Nice v Marseille abandoned after home fans storm onto the pitch

By Sporting Life
00:54 · SUN August 23, 2021

Nice’s match with Marseille in Ligue 1 was abandoned after the home fans stormed onto the pitch midway through the second half.

Kasper Dolberg had put the hosts ahead in the 49th minute but a fiery encounter where seven yellow cards were handed out spilled over late on Allianz Riviera.

After Marseille’s Dimitri Payet responded to a bottle being thrown at him by chucking it back into the crowd, fans of Nice entered the pitch and both sets of players were taken off after a coming together.

While Nice returned to the field of play to resume the game, the visitors had made the decision to leave with the referee forced to abandon the fixture.

Nice chairman Jean-Pierre Rivère said: "It's a disappointment that it ends like this. What ignited the fire was the reaction of the OM players by throwing the bottles back into the stands. The OM security doesn't have to intervene on the field and hit our players."

"Our players were attacked," said Marseille president Pablo Longoria. "We decided for the safety of our players, who were attacked during the pitch invasion, not to resume the match because the safety of our players was not guaranteed."

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
