Watch St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark end Rangers double hopes in the Scottish Cup

In the process, St Johnstone became the first Scottish team to beat Rangers at Ibrox this term while Gerrard has now failed to win a domestic cup competition in six attempts since his 2018 appointment.

Fittingly he went on to save two penalties from Tavernier and Kemar Roofe as St Johnstone's Liam Craig, Callum Booth, Jason Kerr and Alistair McCann all converted to spark wild scenes of celebration.

But in a crazy final few seconds, goalkeeper Clark rose highest to connect with a corner that was turned in by Christopher Kane deep into stoppage-time.

Neither side had managed to break the deadlock in 90 minutes but it looked as though Rangers had snatched a place in the semi-finals when captain James Tavernier headed home to break the deadlock in the 117th minute.

The result ends Steve Gerrard's hopes of clinching his first league and cup double but the Saints keep alive their hopes of a second domestic trophy having already won the Scottish League Cup earlier this season.

Like Wednesday’s league encounter between the sides, St Johnstone were given plenty of encouragement to advance on Allan McGregor’s goal as Gers took a lukewarm approach to protecting possession.

The Light Blues number one had to make a fine save as Scott Tanser connected with a first-time volley as Liam Craig pulled a corner back to the edge of the box.

Alfredo Morelos fired over from close range with the only other big chance created before the break as Filip Helander flicked on Borna Barisic’s out-swinging corner.

But most of the first-half spotlight fell on referee Alan Muir’s performance.

His first big call was to wave away Rangers penalty claims as Morelos went down insisting he had been pushed by Shaun Rooney on the quarter-hour mark.

Muir then took no action either when Stevie May ran into Helander’s outstretched arm.

He probably got both calls right but there was no hiding the leniency he showed to David Wotherspoon as the Saints midfielder flew into Ianis Hagi with a dangerously high foot just before the interval.

There was no surprise to see Rangers return with increased intensity following their half-time chat with Gerrard.

But Morelos’ finishing was no sharper as he wasted two golden opportunities – first heading a fabulous Tavernier cross against a post before seeing Clark come up with a stunning save to deny his next effort after more impressive work out wide by Ryan Kent.

Saints substitute Michael O’Halloran almost snatched it after bundling over Helander – but saw two attempts blocked.

And the McDiarmid men had Clark to thank that they made it to extra-time as he pulled off another reflex save as Scott Wright and Kemar Roofe carved their way through the visitors with just five minutes to go.

He continued to rack up the saves, pushing away a Helander shot while McCann’s was just as heroic as he raced back to halt Kent’s blistering surge on goal.

St Johnstone spent the first additional 15 minutes under siege but it was Gers who held their breath as the second half got under way, with Rooney drilling just wide before McGregor had to make another huge save to deny O’Halloran.

Gers thought they had snatched it with four minutes left as Tavernier – just back from a two-month injury lay-off – bolted forward with four minutes remaining to head home from Joe Aribo’s cross.