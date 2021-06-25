Euro 2020 tips: Sporting Life's knockout stage preview video

Joe Townsend hosts as Sporting Life experts Jake Osgathorpe, Tom Carnduff and Jake Pearson assess Euro 2020 so far and pick out their best bets for the remainder of the tournament.
How far can England and Wales go? Who will win the competition? Are there any outsiders in the Golden Boot market? Our team have answers to all of those questions, before putting forward a best bet.
