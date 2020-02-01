WATCH: Brentford survive goalkeeper howler

17:09 · February 01, 2020

They say the most difficult job for a goalkeeper is keeping your concentration when your team is dominating and that was certainly the case for Brentford's David Raya Martin, who conceded the most embarrassing own goal you are likely to see.

The Bees were cruising at 2-0 up at a beleaguered Hull, who had themselves scored a strange own goal through defender Reece Burke, before Martin's blunder.

A harmless and aimless ball was fired up field by the Hull defence and Martin went to control under no pressure at all, but somehow allowed the ball to hit is leg, bounce up and and rebound off his body to roll into the back of his empty goal.

The keeper ended up tangled up in the back of the net as he trained in vein to stop his bizarre own goal. However his bushes were spared as his side recovered to crush their hosts 5-1, inspired by a Said Benrahma hat-trick.

Watch Martin's own goal above and full match highlights below.

