Wales host Belgium in search of their first point in this edition of the Nations League. Liam Kelly previews the game, providing a best bet.
1pt Belgium to win and Over 2.5 Goals in the match at 2/1 (General)
It's difficult to dampen the World Cup-making mood in Wales at the moment. However, the 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands on Sunday would have disappointed fans, only in the manner it arrived.
Wout Weghorst's stoppage time goal quickly followed Rhys Norrington-Davies' late equaliser, leaving a fairly weakened Welsh side with no points.
Indeed, Robert Page's sit bottom of League A Group 4 after losses to Poland and the Netherlands.
World Cup qualification was clearly the main aim for this period of international play, but now that is settled and players have been given time to recover, good preparation for the winter tournament should begin as soon as possible.
That can lead to the reintroduction of Wales' premier players in Cardiff, not that the weakened sides have necessarily been underwhelming despite defeats.
Wales have possessed an attacking threat in both Nations League matches thus far, a trait that Page's men have held for some time. They've scored in nine of the 10 internationals since their exit from EURO 2020.
It can pay to back Wales to score here then, especially if their better players return. Facing Belgium will be a tough task, though, making BELGIUM TO WIN AND OVER 2.5 GOALS IN THE MATCH a solid selection at a general 2/1.
Roberto Martínez's side rebounded from a dismal display against rivals the Netherlands with an emphatic 6-1 win against Poland on Wednesday.
Squad depth is not an issue for the Belgian team, so fear of rotation wouldn't put me off backing them to win the game.
Adding the need for three goals or more in the game to boost the price is the route to take considering Belgium are often involved in high-scoring affairs.
Score prediction: Wales 1-2 Belgium (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Odds correct at 1150 BST (10/06/22)
