Euro 2020: Kieffer Moore header earns Wales draw against Switzerland; Denmark beaten by Finland

A round-up of Saturday's action at Euro 2020, as Wales held on for a draw with Switzerland and Finland marked their debut in the competition by beating Denmark.
Kieffer Moore headed a superb equaliser as Wales opened their Euro 2020 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland at the Olympic Stadium in Baku.
Breel Embolo put Switzerland in front after 49 minutes, his close-range effort full reward for their superiority.
But Moore claimed his sixth international goal 16 minutes from time – and Wales were relieved when Mario Gavranovic’s late effort was disallowed for offside following a VAR check.
A point was more than Wales deserved for large parts of a contest in which they were often second best and key men Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey were kept quiet.
But Moore’s header will give Wales – semi-finalists at the last European Championship in France five years ago – belief that they can progress from a competitive group.
The result will place greater emphasis on Wales’ next game against Turkey, who lost their opening Group A fixture 3-0 to Italy, in Baku on Wednesday.
Both sets of players took the knee before kick-off and it was a cagey opening with temperatures touching 30 degrees.
Wales had the first chance after 15 minutes when Daniel James crossed from the left and Moore forced a superb one-handed save from Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer.
Moore was injured moments later in an aerial clash with Kevin Mbabu, but he was able to continue after treatment and returned wearing a patriotic red head bandage.
Switzerland took control as the half wore on, with Ward saving smartly from Fabian Schar’s near-post flick and Granit Xhaka driving wide from distance.
Wales’ plan was to launch quick counter-attacks and utilise the pace of Bale and James, but too often they were careless in transition and moves broke down before they started.
James did break free on the half-hour mark, but the winger’s burst ended by a cynical challenge from Schar, which earned the Newcastle defender a yellow card.
Switzerland’s pressure grew as the half drew to a close and Haris Seferovic failed to find the target on three occasions when well placed inside the area.
The clearest opening came on the stroke of half-time when Embolo held off Chris Mepham and Wales were relieved to reach the interval level.
But parity did not last long, with the Wales defence breached just moments after Ward had denied Embolo with a superb stop.
Xherdan Shaqiri swung over the resulting corner and Embolo held off the challenge of Connor Roberts to send his header past a helpless Ward from six yards out.
Wales responded well to the setback, with Ben Davies’ drive deflected just over before Moore met Morrell’s cross with a sweet header.
Gavranovic thought he had restored Switzerland’s lead six minutes from time, but Wales were saved by a VAR check.
Ward came to their rescue again to push another Embolo effort over the bar and the point keeps Wales very much in the hunt for qualification for the round of 16.
Finland marked their arrival at a first international tournament with a 1-0 win over Denmark in Copenhagen, where the match had been suspended just before half-time after Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed and was taken to hospital.
The former Tottenham playmaker had suddenly dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium as he ran back from the Finland penalty area, leaving players from both teams in clear distress.
English referee Anthony Taylor immediately called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment, with compressions performed on the chest of the Denmark midfielder before he was taken to hospital for further treatment.
It had been a bright opening by the hosts in the Group B fixture, with Finland keeper Lukas Hradecky saving from Jonas Wind and then a header from Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.
Eriksen tested Hradecky again in the 18th minute with a drive from the edge of the penalty area, which forced Hradecky into another diving stop.
Finland threatened when Norwich forward Teemu Pukki, now recovered from ankle ligament damage suffered at the end of the Sky Bet Championship campaign, looked to break away from Simon Kjaer.
The Denmark captain appeared to pull back Pukki, but English referee Anthony Taylor was not interested and waved play on.
Shortly before half-time, the match was then suspended after Eriksen collapsed.
The Inter midfielder was eventually taken away on a stretcher for further assessment at hospital, where his condition was said to have stabilised.
UEFA confirmed players from both sides requested the Group B fixture be finished on Saturday evening, restarting at 08.30pm local time (1930BST).
After both sets of teams were applauded back on to the pitch, the remaining five minutes of the first half were played out at a low tempo ahead of a short half-time break.
Denmark substitute Mathias Jensen, who had replaced Eriksen, fired a shot over from the edge of the penalty area early in the second half.
Finland took the lead in the 58th minute when Bayer Leverkusen forward Joel Pohjanpalo headed past Kasper Schmeichel, who could not keep the ball out.
Denmark made a double change shortly after the hour mark as Andreas Skov Olsen and Southampton’s Jannik Vestergaard replaced captain Kjaer and Wind.
The hosts were awarded a penalty in the 74th minute when Yussuf Poulsen was brought down by a sliding challenge from Paulus Arajuuri, with contact from the defender’s knee appearing minimal.
Hojbjerg, though, saw his spot-kick saved as Hradecky dived low to his left.
Vestergaard sent in a low cross through the six-yard box, but Skov Olsen was denied by a saving tackle from Finland’s Robin Lod as there was to be no fairytale ending for Denmark.
Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand was in tears at the post-match press conference, admitting it had been a traumatic experience for everyone.
He said: “It was a really tough evening, on which we’ve all been reminded what the most important things in life are. It’s meaningful relationships. It’s those people who are close to us. It’s family and friends.
“Everything, everything, everything – all thoughts are with Christian and his family.”