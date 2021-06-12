Euro 2020: Kieffer Moore header earns Wales draw against Switzerland; Denmark beaten by Finland

A round-up of Saturday's action at Euro 2020, as Wales held on for a draw with Switzerland and Finland marked their debut in the competition by beating Denmark.

Wales 1-1 Switzerland Kieffer Moore headed a superb equaliser as Wales opened their Euro 2020 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland at the Olympic Stadium in Baku. Breel Embolo put Switzerland in front after 49 minutes, his close-range effort full reward for their superiority. But Moore claimed his sixth international goal 16 minutes from time – and Wales were relieved when Mario Gavranovic’s late effort was disallowed for offside following a VAR check.

⏱ FT #WAL - 1 (0.53 xG)#SUI - 1 (2.01 xG)



Rob Page's side start #Euro2020 with a point thanks to Kieffer Moore's second-half header.



👇 #WALSUI — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) June 12, 2021

A point was more than Wales deserved for large parts of a contest in which they were often second best and key men Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey were kept quiet. But Moore’s header will give Wales – semi-finalists at the last European Championship in France five years ago – belief that they can progress from a competitive group. The result will place greater emphasis on Wales’ next game against Turkey, who lost their opening Group A fixture 3-0 to Italy, in Baku on Wednesday. Both sets of players took the knee before kick-off and it was a cagey opening with temperatures touching 30 degrees. Wales had the first chance after 15 minutes when Daniel James crossed from the left and Moore forced a superb one-handed save from Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer. Moore was injured moments later in an aerial clash with Kevin Mbabu, but he was able to continue after treatment and returned wearing a patriotic red head bandage. Switzerland took control as the half wore on, with Ward saving smartly from Fabian Schar’s near-post flick and Granit Xhaka driving wide from distance. Wales’ plan was to launch quick counter-attacks and utilise the pace of Bale and James, but too often they were careless in transition and moves broke down before they started.

James did break free on the half-hour mark, but the winger’s burst ended by a cynical challenge from Schar, which earned the Newcastle defender a yellow card. Switzerland’s pressure grew as the half drew to a close and Haris Seferovic failed to find the target on three occasions when well placed inside the area. The clearest opening came on the stroke of half-time when Embolo held off Chris Mepham and Wales were relieved to reach the interval level. But parity did not last long, with the Wales defence breached just moments after Ward had denied Embolo with a superb stop. Xherdan Shaqiri swung over the resulting corner and Embolo held off the challenge of Connor Roberts to send his header past a helpless Ward from six yards out. Wales responded well to the setback, with Ben Davies’ drive deflected just over before Moore met Morrell’s cross with a sweet header. Gavranovic thought he had restored Switzerland’s lead six minutes from time, but Wales were saved by a VAR check. Ward came to their rescue again to push another Embolo effort over the bar and the point keeps Wales very much in the hunt for qualification for the round of 16. Denmark 0-1 Finland Finland marked their arrival at a first international tournament with a 1-0 win over Denmark in Copenhagen, where the match had been suspended just before half-time after Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed and was taken to hospital. The former Tottenham playmaker had suddenly dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium as he ran back from the Finland penalty area, leaving players from both teams in clear distress. English referee Anthony Taylor immediately called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment, with compressions performed on the chest of the Denmark midfielder before he was taken to hospital for further treatment.

🙏 Encouraging news regarding Christian Eriksen as he's been transferred to the hospital and stabilised. Our thoughts are with him and his family.



Denmark v Finland to continue at the request of both teams' players.



Belgium v Russia also to go ahead.