Gareth Bale and Wales could not get the result they needed against Poland
Wales 0-1 Poland: Rob Page's side relegated from Nations League top tier

By Sporting Life
21:56 · SUN September 25, 2022

Wales have been relegated from Nations League Group A4 after a 1-0 defeat to Poland at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, captain of a Poland side who needed to draw or win to stay in the top tier themselves, was largely kept quiet but played a vital role in the game's decisive moment.

His brilliant flick-on in the 57th minute from just inside the penalty area was rewarded by a cool finish from Karol Swiderski.

Brennan Johnson and Dan James both then went close to an equaliser before Wales skipper Gareth Bale's stoppage-time header hit the crossbar with Wojciech Szczesny beaten.

The result means Wales join England in playing at the Nations League 'B' level next season.

