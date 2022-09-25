Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, captain of a Poland side who needed to draw or win to stay in the top tier themselves, was largely kept quiet but played a vital role in the game's decisive moment.

His brilliant flick-on in the 57th minute from just inside the penalty area was rewarded by a cool finish from Karol Swiderski.

Brennan Johnson and Dan James both then went close to an equaliser before Wales skipper Gareth Bale's stoppage-time header hit the crossbar with Wojciech Szczesny beaten.

The result means Wales join England in playing at the Nations League 'B' level next season.