Wales 0-0 Estonia: Wales held in World Cup qualifying

Wales’ World Cup qualification hopes were dented by a 0-0 draw against Estonia in Cardiff.

Estonia, ranked a lowly 110th in the world and sandwiched between Guinea-Bissau and North Korea, were bottom of Group E having conceded 15 goals in three games. But Wales failed to break down stubborn visitors on a night when even skipper Gareth Bale, who was winning his 99th cap, was unable to rescue them and Belgium increased their lead at the top of the group with a 1-0 win over Belarus. Bale had scored a hat-trick, including a stoppage-time winner, as Wales beat Belarus 3-2 in World Cup qualifying on Sunday.

The Real Madrid forward came as close as anyone to breaking the deadlock before a 21,624 crowd as fans returned to the Cardiff City Stadium in large numbers for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Bale’s point-blank header was brilliantly saved by Estonia’s Arsenal teenager Karl Jakob Hein before the Real Madrid forward headed against a post late on as Wales pressure intensified. This was the first competitive match between the two nations with Wales having won friendlies in 1994 and 2009. Wales had been buoyed by Sunday’s dramatic victory against Belarus and interim boss Robert Page made three changes from that Kazan clash with Ethan Ampadu, Harry Wilson and Tyler Roberts recalled. Estonia were without a point in World Cup qualifying but they had scored twice against Belarus, Belgium and the Czech Republic and Wales had to show more defensive resilience than in Kazan, especially in stopping the counter-attack. Wales were almost ahead after 38 seconds when Bale’s header allowed Roberts to lay the ball into the path of Chris Gunter. The full-back sped down the right and his cross deserved a better finish than the one Wilson supplied as the Fulham forward slid the chance wide. Wales dominated possession but were kept in check until Daniel James led a counter-attack for Roberts to set up Bale, whose effort curled high of the target. Roberts also failed to test Hein from the next Wales attack while Estonia were quick to get bodies around the ball to smother Bale.

